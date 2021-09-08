AI Robot CIMON-2, Stationed at ISS, Gets Upgrade to Make it More Human-like

If you have watched Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi movie Interstellar, you may remember TARS — the Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot that accompanied the expedition of the group astronauts led by Matthew McConaughey’s character. It seems that robots like TARS may soon become a reality for astronauts stationed at the International Space Station (ISS). Known as CIMON-2, which stands for Crew Interactive Mobile Companion, the AI robot will soon be accompanying astronauts in an upcoming mission at ISS.

Developed and built by Airbus for the German Aerospace Center Space Administration (DLR) initially, CIMON-2 has got quite an impressive portfolio. The robot has worked with two European astronauts on past missions to the ISS in recent years and received a software upgrade that will enable it to perform more complex tasks with a new human crew member later this year. Some of the descriptive features of CIMON-2 are a cartoon-esque face placed in front of the spherical robot.

Currently CIMON-2 is lying dormant at the space station since the departure of the European Space Agency's (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano in February 2020. It will soon be powered-up with an updated version during the upcoming mission of German astronaut Matthias Maurer, who will arrive at the orbital outpost with the SpaceX Crew-3 Dragon mission in October, reported autoevolution. In its recent report, autoevolution mentioned that this fall CIMON-2 will do more than providing assistance with documentation or daily routines.

CIMON-2 will take a more serious role in scientific research, and will also become the subject of research itself, as part of the pilot study “Human interaction with Al and CIMON." The AI-controlled robot, whose second-language is German, can hear, see, understand, and speak, with help of multiple high resolution cameras, microphones and a speaker. The IBM Watson AI technology is what enables CIMON to understand human speech.

CIMON project manager Till Eisenberg at Airbus, told Space. com all the voice recognition and artificial intelligence that takes place in the little spherical robot at ISS actually takes place on Earth at an IBM data centre in Frankfurt, Germany. The signal from CIMON travels through satellites and ground stations to the data centre and back. The latest update has focused on improving the robustness of this connection to prevent disruptions, mentions Eisenberg.

For the future, the team plans to make CIMON independent of the ground-based data center. This will be of great assistance to astronauts on future missions to the moon and Mars.

