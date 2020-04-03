BUZZ

1-MIN READ

AI to the Rescue: Robot Nurses Deliver Medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Tamil Nadu

Image credit: IANS

Image credit: IANS

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Friday visited the Stanley Hospital here and checked the functions of 'robotic nurses' deployed in corona wards.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
Now technology proves the connection between food and medicine. From serving food at upmarket restaurants, robots are now being deployed to serve medicine to COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu in an attempt to reduce the infection risk for nurses.

He said the robotic nurses can serve food and medicine to COVID-19 patients. This will limit the direct contact of doctors/nurses have with the patients and reduce the risk of infection.

He said the robotic nurses can serve food and medicine to COVID-19 patients. This will limit the direct contact of doctors/nurses have with the patients and reduce the risk of infection.

Similarly, some hospitals in the state had used drones to disinfect their buildings on a pilot basis.

Meanwhile, Chennai police also used drones to make announcements to the public on the measures to be followed to safeguard against coronavirus infection.

Across the world, robots and artificial intelligence is being extensively used to counter the COVID-19 pandemic and treat the sick. In the United States, robots have been helping in emergency rooms. In China, bots are being used to deliver medicines and other necessities to those in quarantine.

(With inputs from IANS)

