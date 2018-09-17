AIB Just Came Up With an Indian Version of Harry Potter and Now We Cannot Unsee it

1. Ranbir Potter















2. Alia Granger

3. Amitabh Dumbledore

4. You Know Who

5. Snape Salman

6. Dobi Jethalal

7. Ram Rubeus Singh Ji Hagrid

8. Mad-Eye-Teja

All India Backchod is known for their bold and extremely funny commentary on socio-political and pop-cultural developments. And if there's one thing it does really well, it is making memes. AIB can indisputably be called the best meme-makers in India, with their perfect timing and witty imagery.In its latest offering of memes, AIB has created an Indian version of the characters in Harry Potter. Before your imagination runs amok in the Forbidden Forest, here's a list of some of the best ones.Ranbir Potter is truly the best of both worlds. Ranbir's never-grow-up attitude in films is mirrored in Harry's captivity in fiction as a teenager. It's deep AF.Oh, how those tricksters at AIB must have laughed before coming up with this one. Student of the Year Alia Bhatt is seen here featured as Hermione Granger, the smartest student in Harry's class. Fans must remember the hilarious 'Genius of the Year' video that they previously made featuring Alia. The actress, who has in the past been called 'dumb' by caustic critics for her mispronouncements on certain talk shows, is actually the perfect desi Hermione by AIB logic.To think about it, Amitabh Bachchan would actually make for a very good Albus Dumbledore, the twinkly-eyed, mischievous and admirable headmaster of Hogwarts. He is Harry's backbone and mentor, and also the only one that Lord Voldemort was ever afraid of."He who must not be named". We'd leave it at that.This face will haunt us, always. Had the legendary Alan Rickman, the man who played the greasy Severus Snape to perfection in the Warner Bros film series were alive today, he would surely have had a stroke at this piece of Photoshop work. Snape, who maintained the 'baddie' tag through the series, only to reveal his loyalty and love for Harry's mother Lily Potter before hid death in the last book, is one of the most complex, layered and subsequently loved characters of HP.While the mix of Daya and Dobby is not one that would easily have occured to us, the result is hilarious. Dobi knows the ins and outs of Harry's world just like Daya knows those of Jethalal's in the popular TV series 'Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma'.The caption says that this one was on demand. We must admit, Ram Rahim Singh does look an awful lot like an Indian Baba Hagrid. The Hogwarts gamekeeper and keeper ofthekeys is an important character througout the series and is one of Harry's closest friends.This one is an amalgamation of Teja, the eponymous villain from the 1994 comedy film 'Andaz Apna Apna', who has ben crossed with the equally eccentric Mad-Eye-Moody, an auror who was first introduced in Harry Poter and the Goblet of Fire and went on to play and important part in the books.