GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

AIB Says Tanmay Bhat Knew About Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Utsav Chakraborty

While owning up to the fact that Utsav Chakraborty had continued to work with AIB as a freelancer even after 2016, the organisation apologised for its mistake.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2018, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AIB Says Tanmay Bhat Knew About Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Utsav Chakraborty
While owning up to the fact that Utsav Chakraborty had continued to work with AIB as a freelancer even after 2016, the organisation apologised for its mistake.
Loading...
A day after accusations of sexual harassment surfaced against comedian and former All India Bakchod employee (AIB) Utsav Chakraborty, the organisation has issued a second statement on social media.

The apology comes after intense social media trolling and accusations of AIB's involvement in shielding the accused despite knowledge of his actions. AIB had initially said that Chakraborty stopped working with them in 2016. However, in the second apology, they owned up to working with him even after 2016.







Taking full responsibility for their actions, AIB owned up to the fact that they had continued to work with Chakraborty despite CEO Tanmay Bhat being aware of at least one accusation against him. The note also said that a victim wrote to Bhat who then had a personal conversation with Chakraborty. This apparently led to further 'harassment'. AIB allegedly did not take any action since the victim did not wish to pursue the matter further.





In the note, AIB wrote that they were sorry to all those whom they have let down and they should have completely stopped working with Chakraborty at the first sign of trouble.

The note added that apart from Bhat, no other members of AIB were aware of Chakraborty's transgressions, though several members had heard stories of his unprofessional behaviour from common sources in the industry.

However, the note was heavily slammed on Twitter with many claiming the apology was too little, too late. Some people also dug up old posts by Bhat and other AIB members such as Rohan Joshi.













Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...