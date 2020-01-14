Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Air Filters in Classrooms Can Help Boost Grades of Students, Study Reveals

A recent study has revealed that air filters in classrooms have impressive impact on the academic performance of the students.

Trending Desk

January 14, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
A recent study has revealed that air filters in classrooms have impressive impact on the academic performance of the students.

A new working paper published by Michael Gilraine, who is an Assistant Professor of Economics at the New York University, studied the impact of air filters on student achievement.

It was found that installing the purifiers positively affected the school-goers’ grades.

What is to be factored in the study is the massive 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak (the largest gas leak in the history of United States) that occurred near Porter Ranch in California.

The gas leak added to the greenhouse emissions, simultaneously raising concerns in the local community that surrounded the facility, according to Mashable India.

After being pressured by the locals, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and the owner of the gas well, the Southern California Gas Company bowed down.

Jointly, they placed air filters in every classroom, office and common area in all schools within five miles of the gas leak at the end of January, 2016.

But, interestingly, methane had escaped by the time the filters were installed and the work became limited to only the indoor particulate matters. This meant this experiment can be extended to institutions elsewhere to see if results achieved were similar.

Gilraine studied the students’ performance for schools inside the boundary of 5-mile boundary and compared it to those outside.

Surprisingly, it was found that the exposure to air filters pushed the English scores by 0.18 standard deviations and the Math scores up by 0.20 standard deviations.

These improvements kept being followed into the subsequent year as well.

