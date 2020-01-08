Take the pledge to vote

Air Hostess Fractures Her Ankle in Seven Places After Severe Turbulence on Flight

Air hostess Eden Garrity's journey underwent a critical blow when an unexpected turbulence struck her plane mid air.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 11:54 AM IST
Air Hostess Fractures Her Ankle in Seven Places After Severe Turbulence on Flight
Air hostess Eden Garrity’s journey underwent a critical blow when an unexpected turbulence struck her plane mid air. The 27-year-old attendant experienced wounds in seven places when a mid-Atlantic storm hit the Thomas Cook flight she was assisting in.

The unfortunate incident took place when the Manchester-bound aircraft climbed 500 feet to avoid the storm.

Eden, who broke her ankle onboard, had to wait for seven hours to receive medical care once the airplane touched down.

She ruptured her fibula in five places, cracked her ankle bone and fractured her foot.

The cabin crew member, who hails from the city of Manchester, described the event as extremely terrifying. She said, “My feet were locked to the ground and my ankle just completely snapped. My ankle was at a right angle and I just started screaming. The bottom of my foot was facing to the side. My body went into shock and I just started panicking. It was accompanied by the sound of hail striking the aircraft's noise."

Eden explained that she didn’t grasp what happened until she attempted to advance a step following which she collapsed.

Eden further added that half way through the flight she suffered an excruciating ache after which her leg was placed in a strap and was also provided with painkillers.

Passengers aboard offered her pillows and coats to calm her.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch established that the jet went through severe uproar triggering an "autopilot disconnection". The pilot had asked the crew members on-board to be seated five seconds later the aircraft hit the storm.

A representative from the company spoke of Thomas Cook's liquidation. “Former employees, who may have had insurance claims in the past against Thomas Cook, prior to liquidation, will have to get in touch with the Special Managers.”

