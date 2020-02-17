Air Hostess Who Gets Mistaken for Meghan Markle Everyday Signs up as Official Lookalike

The internet has discovered another lookalike of Meghan Markle. Air hostess Christine Mathis has been compared to the Duchess of Sussex since she featured in TV drama Suits in 2011.

Christine said that she would be often approached by passengers enquiring if she had any connection to the then actress and now Prince Harry’s wife.

The mother of one works for the JetBlue airlines in the US. Once when she went to a dermatologist to get a mole removed, he was convinced that she was Meghan using a false name.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Christine said after being approached by passengers many times, she finally Googled Meghan. “It was really flattering, she is absolutely stunning,” Christine said.

The 32-year-old now hopes to cash in on the similarity with the Duchess of Sussex.

Christine married Pablo Smith, a warehouse supervisor, in 2012.

According to a report LADbible, Christine has now become a professional lookalike. “People are convinced I am her, I thought why not see if I can get some jobs pretending to be her,” she was quoted as saying.

Christine has already participated in a photo-shoot with a Harry double for the agency so she can start getting work as Meghan.

For the time being she wants to be focused on corporate and television work but the ultimate goal is to play Meghan Markle in a biopic.