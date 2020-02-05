Air India Cancels Ticket of Wrong Kunal Kamra, Comedian Calls it 'Collateral Damage'

What's in a name? Apparently your flying rights.

Comedian Kunal Kamra became a household name recently after he was banned by as many as four Indian airlines for allegedly 'heckling' Republic TV journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight. however, his name has now started to become a problem not just for him but for all those who share the same name.

In a comedy of errors on February 3, a man by the name of Kunal Kamra (NOT the comedian but another Kunal) was initially denied entry into an Air India flight from Jaipur to Mumbai, thanks to his name.

As Kamra the comedian has been banned from all Air India flights until further notice, Bostonian Kunal who was in India to visit family was told at the airport that his ticket stood cancelled and that he was no longer valid to fly.

According to a report in India Today, it took Kunal two identification proofs that had to be cleared by both airport and airline security before he could finally get a valid ticket.

The hassled flyer was grateful for the prompt assistance that he received from the airline's staff. However, he expressed concern over the incident, claiming that the only reason for cancelling his ticket was that his name was the same as Kamra's and that the onus to prove his identity was entirely on him.

The incident piqued the interest of the more famous of the Kamras, it seems, as the comedian took to Twitter to share the incident, calling it "collateral damage".

As of now, despite criticism from IndiGo's pilot on whose flight the incident occurred as well as Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi who exprssed solidarity with Kamra, the comedian's flying right remain suspended. Indigo banned Kamra for flying for six months following a tweet by Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Poori seeking an action against the incident. Air India, Spice Jet and Go Air followed suit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.