Air India Flight Makes a Special Announcement as Carrier Takes off With Tata Group

Sometimes it takes the hardest and the highest level of effort to do something historic. And, that’s exactly what the Tata Group did when it took back its own creation from the government after seven decades. Air India is now officially a part of the Tata Group as the government of India gave up 100 percent stakes of the airline’s service to Tata. Bidding the highest among all, Tata acquired Air India from the government for Rs.18,000 crore. While the bidding commenced and culminated in October 2021, the final transaction, shifting the entire ownership from the state to the conglomerate, was done on January 28.

Naturally, the flights that took to the skies on the day of the final transfer had to be unique and special. As a result, the cabins of the Air India aircraft echoed a special announcement by the pilots controlling the flights from the cockpit. A video of one such special announcement, being made in the Air India flight 665 (Delhi-Mumbai), is doing the rounds on social media.

The pilots, in the video shared by The Times of India, are heard welcoming the passengers on board the “historic flight.” The pilot says, “Welcoming you today on this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of Tata Group again after seven decades.”

The pilot continues and says that the crew looks forward to servicing the passengers on every Air India flight with “renewed commitment and passion.” The pilot signs off saying, “Welcome to the future of Air India, and we hope you enjoy the journey. Thank you.”

The same announcement will be heard in every Air India flight bound for the skies on January 28 as the airlines issued a circular directing all pilots to make the specific announcement once the doors of the cabin close.

Air India's new circular for cockpit crew welcome announcements: "Dear guests, welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of Tata Group again, after seven decades. Welcome to the future of Air India." pic.twitter.com/GsiXy07I1V— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Everyone cognizant about the fortunate transfer is oozing hope that the Maharaja will get its glory back and that Air India will, once again, prove that it is a flagship flight of our country. Air India is now a subsidiary of the Tata Group. With the transfer, the conglomerate gets access to 1800 international landing and parking slots, 900 slots at overseas airports, and 4400 slots at domestic airstrips.

Tata, apart from the newly-acquired Air India, also managed the aviation portfolio, including the likes of AirAsia India, a budget airlines service, and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.