Air India Passenger's Last Facebook Post Hours Before He Died in Kerala: 'Back to Home'

Sharafu Pilassery, 35, was on his way back with his wife and child from Dubai to Kerala on Friday aboard the Air India Express plane that overshot the runway in heavy rain near Kozhikode. Pilassery is among the 18 who have already lost their lives in the crash.

According to a report by The News Minute, Pilassery is a native of Kunnamangalam in Kerala and had been staying in Dubai with his wife Ameena Sherin and daughter Isa Fathima where he used to work. He had finally managed to get his hands on tickets for the Vande Bharat repatriation flights between Dubai and India and had boarded the flight hoping he would be home soon. He was flying back to his hometown due to a medical emergency.

Social media posts show that Pilassery, hopeful about getting back home, had posted the update on Facebook. He had written "back to home" just hours before the plane was to crash.

While condolences poured in for the family, Pilassery's friend, Shafi Parakkulam, posted an anecdote on Facebook about the deceased's activities before he boarded the plane. According to Parakkulam's post, Pilassery had donated money to the poor before boarding the flight. Parakkulam wrote that his friend had given him some money and asked him to give it to those who need it or those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

As many as 172 people have been hospitalised after the accident, with officials involved in the rescue operations saying that 16 of them are in a critical condition. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said the accident appears to have been caused by a slippery runway as the pilot attempted to land on the table top runway amid heavy rains.

The government has sent two special relief flights from Delhi and from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members.