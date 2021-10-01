CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharaja ki Ghar Wapsi': Twitter Reacts Jubilantly as Tata Sons Win Bid for Air India
1-MIN READ

Maharaja ki Ghar Wapsi': Twitter Reacts Jubilantly as Tata Sons Win Bid for Air India

Tata Sons have acquired the airlines after submitting a bid Rs 3,000 crore more than the minimum reserve price set by the committee, reports said. (Image: Twitter)

Tata Sons have acquired the airlines after submitting a bid Rs 3,000 crore more than the minimum reserve price set by the committee, reports said. (Image: Twitter)

Air India s was founded by JRD Tata with a small capital of Rs 2 lakh in 1932 and JRD had himself piloted the first flight in 1932 to inaugurate the airlines.

It is Ghar-wapsi indeed for Air India it seems. After the beleaguered and debt-ridden national carrier was up for grabs as bids were submitted to acquire it, the Tata Sons have reportedly managed to acquire the airlines after submitting a bid Rs 3,000 crore more than the minimum reserve price set by the committee, media reports said. Interestingly, the airlines was indeed owned by Tata Sons before the government of India acquired it 67 years ago. And this change of hands is now being looked at as a true ‘ghar-wapsi’ moment for the airlines.

A report in news agency Reuters said that the Indian government loses about 20 crore every year in order to run the airline, and has accumulated losses of almost Rs 70,000 crore over the years.

The airlines was founded by JRD Tata with a small capital of Rs 2 lakh to him by Sir Dorabji Tata, the then Chairman of Tata Sons. JRD had himself piloted the first flight in 1932 to inaugurate the airlines.

first published:October 01, 2021, 13:46 IST