Air Scooping Might be the Answer to Saving Satellites in Space

Satellites are intrinsic to the working of modern life. Weather it is watching your favourite TV program, using maps on your phone to meet a friend, or asking your phone for the wether, satellites make all of it possible. Taking satellites to the Earth’s orbit and keeping them afloat in our skies, however, is one hell of a task for the rocket engines. This is achieved using propulsion technology, in which they burn the fuel to lose resulting gases at high speed to give the rocket its push.

Once a satellite reaches its orbit, it has to continuously battle against the Earth’s atmosphere. Even at a height of 320 kilometres, plenty of stray air molecules exist, enough to steal away the satellite’s momentum, slowing it down and finishing it off.

However, air-scooping technology — waiting to be fully developed — can turn the air molecules from a curse into a boon, said a recent paper published by Karen LJones and Rostislav Spektor on the website of Aerospace, a space research corporation based in the USA.

The concept of Air Scooping Electronic Propulsion (ASEP) engines is again drawing the attention of space researchers. The idea is not new. As an alternative to conventional rocket technology which uses combustible fuel, the idea that stemmed from electronic propulsion was proposed in the 1960s. Electronic propulsion works efficiently, stores solar energy to produce required electricity and does the job, which is to keep the satellite aloft by pushing the air.

But what happens when the propellent gases run out and there is nothing to push out? This is where ASEP enters the picture. An air-scooping engine will do a big scoop of air molecules surrounding the satellite to fill its propellant tank. Now that it has something to spit, it can maintain its position.

This future technology can also help scientists run satellites at very low altitudes benefitting us in a lot of ways such as enabling faster satellite communication and solving the problem of space junk.

