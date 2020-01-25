- Municipal Corporations 1/10
- TRS 1
- INC 0
- BJP 0
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 95/120
- TRS 79
- INC 7
- BJP 4
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 3
Airbnb is Now Using AI to Determine if Their Guests are Psychopaths
You can now be 101% sure that your Airbnb stay is absolutely safe.
You can now be 101% sure that your Airbnb stay is absolutely safe.
You can now be 101% sure that your Airbnb stay is absolutely safe. The lodging company uses AI technology to ensure that the guests who have signed up are genuine and not random psychopaths or associated with inhumane motives.
The company accesses a guest’s online watch-lists to social media posts. According to Evening Standard, the company uses artificial intelligence to mark down those found to be “associated” with fake social network profiles, or people who have not given correct personal details.
The report further stated that a patent released by the European Patent Office had spoken about the technology used by Airbnb to run a background check on its guests.
The patent was made after Airbnb’s integration with Trooly, a California-based company that “verifies and predicts trust-worthy relationships.”
To verify its users, the AI (Artificial Intelligence) scores guest’s poorly if their images, videos online are questionable or fake or they are involved with alcoholism or spreading hate.
The patent also revealed that the technology makes sure that those if people who have signed up as guests are “involved in pornography” or have “authored online content with negative language” should be marked low.
Airbnb on its website said, “Every Airbnb reservation is scored for risk before it’s confirmed. We use predictive analytics and machine learning to instantly evaluate hundreds of signals that help us flag and investigate suspicious activity before it happens.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sejal Sharma of TV Show Dil Toh happy Hai Ji Commits Suicide: Report
- Nancy Drew to Die on 90th Anniversary, but Hardy Boys Will Solve the Murder. Wait, What?
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Parineeti Chopra Relaxes on Her Maldives Holiday, See Pics
- Pullela Gopichand Admits Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Need to Buck Up, Not Worried About PV Sindhu