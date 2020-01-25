Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Airbnb is Now Using AI to Determine if Their Guests are Psychopaths

You can now be 101% sure that your Airbnb stay is absolutely safe.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 25, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
Airbnb is Now Using AI to Determine if Their Guests are Psychopaths
You can now be 101% sure that your Airbnb stay is absolutely safe.

You can now be 101% sure that your Airbnb stay is absolutely safe. The lodging company uses AI technology to ensure that the guests who have signed up are genuine and not random psychopaths or associated with inhumane motives.

The company accesses a guest’s online watch-lists to social media posts. According to Evening Standard, the company uses artificial intelligence to mark down those found to be “associated” with fake social network profiles, or people who have not given correct personal details.

The report further stated that a patent released by the European Patent Office had spoken about the technology used by Airbnb to run a background check on its guests.

The patent was made after Airbnb’s integration with Trooly, a California-based company that “verifies and predicts trust-worthy relationships.”

To verify its users, the AI (Artificial Intelligence) scores guest’s poorly if their images, videos online are questionable or fake or they are involved with alcoholism or spreading hate.

The patent also revealed that the technology makes sure that those if people who have signed up as guests are “involved in pornography” or have “authored online content with negative language” should be marked low.

Airbnb on its website said, “Every Airbnb reservation is scored for risk before it’s confirmed. We use predictive analytics and machine learning to instantly evaluate hundreds of signals that help us flag and investigate suspicious activity before it happens.”

