Man Books Airbnb for $150 Only to Find a Parked Shipping Container with Bed in Amsterdam
Airbnb has since removed the host, 'Jacob', from the listing and reimbursed the customer's money.
Not the Airbnb of your dreams | Image credit: Facebook/Ben Speller/The Spurs Show
Airbnb has removed a host from its website for listing an illegally-parked shipping container as a clean home with private bathroom
The action follows after Ben Speller, a British tourist who was visiting Amsterdam, said he had paid about $150 for what was promised to be a “clean home with a private bathroom in Amsterdam". But when he reached the spot, he found that the Airbnb is nothing but a shipping container illegally parked on the side of the road with a bed in it,” Gizmodo reports.
Speller shared photos of his Airbnb accommodation as well as a screenshot of the listing in a Facebook group.
He said Airbnb had reimbursed his money after the host “Jacob” refused a refund. Amsterdam has meanwhile removed the shipping container, according to local television news outlet AT5.
The host reportedly had another shipping container on Airbnb as well, which too has been removed by municipal authorities, but is still up on the home-sharing site even after Speller’s story started making headlines. The authorities are investigating the bogus listings, and police haven’t been able to locate the host.
An Airbnb spokesperson told Gizmodo in an email that they removed both the host and the listings from the platform. “Misrepresented or fraudulent listings have no place on our platform, and our team works hard to constantly strengthen our defenses and stay ahead of bad actors,” the spokesperson said.
“Over half a billion people have travelled on Airbnb and, with over 2 million guests checking into an Airbnb every single night, issues like this are incredibly rare.”
