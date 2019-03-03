LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Airline Saved Puerto Rican Wedding by Delivering Forgotten Bridesmaid's Dress from Texas

US-based Southwestern Airlines is surely setting some serious customer care goals for its competitors.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Airline Saved Puerto Rican Wedding by Delivering Forgotten Bridesmaid's Dress from Texas
US-based Southwestern Airlines is surely setting some serious customer care goals for its competitors.
Loading...
When a bridesmaid forgot to carry her wedding dress with her to the wedding in Puerto Rico, Taylor Kennedy had no other option but to rely on the kindness of strangers on the internet.

On Thursday, Grayleigh from Houston, Texas forgot the dress she was supposed to wear at her sister's wedding in Puerto Rico. As the maid of honour, it was requisite for her to have the pre-planned dress at the ceremony. Grayleigh tried to get her friend Rachel Turner to have the dress shipped to her overnight but the fastest the package would reach her was Monday, which was too late for the wedding scheduled on Sunday.

A distressed Grayleih realised that the only way she could get the dress delivered to her on time was if someone flew the dress to Puerto Rico with them post haste.

In what was possibly a last-ditch effort, Taylor Kennedy, a Dallas based school teacher and another friend of the bridesmaid put up a post on Twitter, asking whoever was travelling from Houston to Puerto Rico to consider carrying the dress for her. Taylor also tagged the Twitter handle of Southwest Airlines on the post.




To her great surprise, the airlines responded with a positive message. Responding to Taylor's SOS, Southwestern Airlines said they could get the dress delivered on time. "Let's do it!" they wrote.




They asked Taylor to have the dress dropped off at Hobby Airport in Houston as soon as they could.

Both Taylor and the airlines soon posted updates that the dress had been dropped off at Hobby Airport and would soon be on its way to the wedding in Puerto Rico.







From then on, Southwestern Airlines kept providing live updates of the dress's location.







Until it arrived its destination.




And finally, the airline shared a picture of the bridesmaid wearing the dress on the wedding along with the bride. The photo was captioned, "Yep. It was totally worth it."




The bridesmaid and her friends were greatly impressed by the airline's amazing customer care service. The internet also cheered for the airline's efforts to rescue a wedding.
















Southwestern Airlines sure is setting some serious customer care goals for its competitors.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram