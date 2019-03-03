Airline Saved Puerto Rican Wedding by Delivering Forgotten Bridesmaid's Dress from Texas

@SouthwestAir help!! My friend is in a wedding on Saturday in Costa Rica but she left her bridesmaid dress here in Houston! Can we get her dress on flight #1734 tomorrow??? #WorthATry #BestCustomerService — Taylor Kenney (@taylorkenney7) March 1, 2019

UPDATE: The dress has arrived at Houston Hobby!



(Shout out to the bridesmaid’s friend Rachel, who dropped it off at the airport this morning. We all need a friend like Rachel.) pic.twitter.com/K7aqVb25DY — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019

Update: another friend just dropped the dress off at Hobby Airport and @SouthwestAir was there, ready for the hand off! pic.twitter.com/mtDtOYSe3u — Taylor Kenney (@taylorkenney7) March 1, 2019

The dress is officially en route to Costa Rica! Track the status: https://t.co/XJPEZ2Paf4 pic.twitter.com/SJvb0EHG2z — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019

Touching down soon... Our Dispatchers added a special tag to this flight in their system. #RescueTheDress 😂 pic.twitter.com/dM62yZ80jU — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019

Yep. That was totally worth it. 😊 pic.twitter.com/aM81Y9amUE — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 3, 2019

