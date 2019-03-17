Mistreat Me Not: Rude Airline Staff is Top Complaint of Indian Flyers, Lost Baggage a Close Second

If you have been subjected to harassment by staff on board an Indian carrier flight, you're not the only one. An official Civil Aviation Ministry document has revealed that most complaints filed by air passengers in its grievance redress system relates to the behaviour of airline staff and harassment of flyers.The second highest number of complaints from air passengers received on the Ministry's Ministry's Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring system (CPGRAM) pertained to 'loss of baggage', as per the document, PTI reported.The document revealed that while 3,524 complaints were received in CPGRAM in the category of 'harassment of passengers/ staff crew behaviour', the number of complaints that were received in the category of 'loss of baggage' was 1,822.The category of 'ticketing/fare/refund' received third highest number of complaints. So far, it has recorded 1,011 grievances.Established by the Centre in 2007-08, the CPGRAM is an online system with the objective of "speedy redress and effective monitoring of grievances" by ministries or departments or organisations of central government.When asked for data regarding the number of complaints received against each airline, a senior ministry official said, "There is no option in CPGRAM to segregate the grievances airline-wise."Last year, the civil aviation ministry had told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture that "systematic grievance redressal mechanism has been already put in place through which passenger grievances received by this office are forwarded to the concerned airline for redressal directly with the complainant as the travel by air is a contractual matter between the airline and the passenger".In its report dated December 21, 2018, the Standing Committee said that it "feels that the role of the Ministry should be more than being a transmitter of passenger grievances to the respective airlines"."The Ministry should ensure that the respective airline has taken necessary action to redress the grievance within a stipulated time-frame. The Ministry should also penalize the airlines in case of not solving the grievances to the satisfaction of passengers," the committee had said.(With inputs from PTI)