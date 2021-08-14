Airplane 'Karen' Keeps Trying to Close Window of Another Passenger

One of the biggest perks of travelling on a plane is the view that we get to see from the window. There’s nothing like admiring the beauty of the skyspace — the clouds and the bird-eye view of our cities. But what if someone comes in between you and your view? A video that has been going viral on the internet has the answer to this ‘what if’. A man on a plane entered into a ‘small’ fight after a fellow passenger sitting in front of him closed the window blind. Moreover, the woman kept closing every time he tried opening it.

The man filmed this incident and shared it on his TikTok account @_iamgreg. The video shows the woman reaching behind her seat to close the blind after which the man opens it again. The action is repeated and the two get involved in a passive-aggressive loop until the man slaps her hand towards the end of the video. Sharing the video on TikTok, the man asked his followers — Whose window, is it? The window was slightly aligned to the woman’s seat but most part of it was towards the man’s seat.

Since being shared online, the video so far has garnered over 2 million views, along with several comments from users. The video has also been reshared on different social media platforms. Reacting to the video, people rallied behind the man and said that it was his window and he should get to decide if he wants to open or close the blinds. One of the users said that if the woman had to reach to her back for the window, it clearly was not her.

Another user said if she had so much problem with the window, why did she opt for the seat in the first place. Meanwhile, some also believed that the man should have asked for help from the cabin crew to solve the issue in a better manner. Generally, flight attendants ask the passengers to keep the window blind shuts during take-off and landing due to safety concerns.

