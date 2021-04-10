Airplane-shaped Louis Vuitton Handbag Worth Rs 28 Lakh Grounded by Fashion Police Online

Luxury has always defined the Louis Vuitton collection and the same applies to its latest line of handbags. Interestingly, the new collection is the talk of the town for its novel shape and the whopping price tag. Miles away from the regular geometric-shaped handbags, the high-end designer brand has presented its loyal customer line with an airplane-shaped bag. Yes, you have read it right!

Brown in colour, the travel handbag is modelled after the exact design and structure of the real aircraft. Crafted from leather, the handbag features wings on both sides and an embossed jet engine with Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram logo all over its body. One can get tricked by its shape, but it does offer handles and a sling to make it a true travel statement.

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 Airplane Bag by Virgil Abloh💰$39,000 pic.twitter.com/GEUmoylYqD — SAINT (@saint) April 2, 2021

As per Dlmag.com, it was showcased during Fall-Winter 2021 collection by American designer Virgil Abloh at the beginning of this year. The handbag stood out from the radical menswear collection that was launched. Featuring the off-white range of clothing, the collection symbolized the masculine archetypes. It also featured carrier bags transcending the bounds of typical fashion.

But what caught the eye was the quirky aeroplane bag not only for its radical design but the whopping price ranging to $39,000 which converts to Rs 28,61,235.

According to a report in Fox Business, the bag was one of several recently released products that he says were inspired by “tourist vs. purist" archetypes.

The high-end bag has made quite a buzz on social media and garnered mixed reactions. While some are amused at its interesting design, others are disappointed with its exorbitant price. Some netizens have even said that they could buy a vintage aircraft for a much lesser price. One person quipped they would “feel like a dummy" carrying the bag, while another said that they were glad that “ridiculous" doesn’t kill.

