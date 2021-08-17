Airport Luggage Handler Reveals How Passenger Bags are Placed Inside Flights

When you board a plane, you leave your heavy luggage at the check-in counter and almost forget about it till arrival. Unlike trains, where we regularly keep checking our stuff to make sure it’s safe, we tend to be carefree about the luggage on an airplane because no one is going to run away with it mid-air. However, there are also instances when the airlines mix up the bag or when the luggage gets damaged.

A few would wonder how does this system of luggage carrier work inside an airplane. If you have ever been intrigued to know about it, here’s something that might help. A TikToker who happens to be working as a luggage handler with an airline has revealed the mystery behind this carrying space and shows how things actually work.

Stephen, who goes by the username @clt_vip on TikTok, recently posted a timelapse video of himself at work to show how bags are stacked up tightly in the cargo area of the plane. He shared the video along with a caption that read, “Your bag is one of the thousands. Thousands of passengers travel daily. So, do you really think your bag gets special treatment? Probably not."

The video starts with an empty cramped-up space inside the plane where the handler is setting up a mobile platform to carry the luggage smoothly inside the compartment. He then arranges the bags in a stack.

The TikTok clip has since been shared on multiple online platforms including YouTube.

Check it out here:

The viral clip evoked a lot of reactions from social media users online. While some said that the video was showing something that they expected, others believed that the handling was gentler than they thought it would be. One of the users wrote, “Honestly, that’s a lot gentler than I thought you guys were."

What’s your reaction to the video?

