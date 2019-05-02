English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled for Holding Her Daughter Aaradhya's Hand. Really.
The Bachchans had gone on a family dinner at a restaurant here, and some social media users could not stop but troll Aishwarya for holding Aaradhya's hand -- something that she does often in public.
Image by viralbhayani |Instagram.
A photograph of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya's hand has caught social media attention.
The Bachchans had gone on a family dinner at a restaurant here, and some social media users could not stop but troll Aishwarya for holding Aaradhya's hand -- something that she does often in public.
Fans chided the actress for being an over-protective mother.
One Instagram user wrote: "Aish needs to cut the umbilical cord. The girl is in her eighth year".
Another wrote: "Please leave her hand Aishwarya and walk her freely."
"Hope her daughter doesn't get shoulder pain by this position always," a user stated.
Another replied: "For God's sake leave her hands. She is not three years old".
"Is she abnormal or what..everytime holding her hands like this...take a lesson from taimur or evn misha, (sic)"
"Guess the girl's left hand is longer than her knees. So Aishwarya holds it like that... 🙄If u guys have observed, she holds her left hand only, always🙄"
Fortunately, there were many who spoke in the actor's support.
"What is your problem...she is her daughter....mother will hold her hands whenever she wants to....wht is she doing bad to u guys...normal mothers dont hold their childrens hands in crowded places...so narrow thinking...stupid n illogical thinking"
"All these morons hating coz they've never received love in their life. Get a life. Find someone who will love u, u need it idiots, asking a mother to not hold her child's hand? Who the hell says such a thing. Bloody dumb t****."
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen on-screen in "Fanney Khan" opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
(With IANS inputs)
