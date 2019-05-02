Take the pledge to vote

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled for Holding Her Daughter Aaradhya's Hand. Really.

The Bachchans had gone on a family dinner at a restaurant here, and some social media users could not stop but troll Aishwarya for holding Aaradhya's hand -- something that she does often in public.

News18.com

May 2, 2019
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled for Holding Her Daughter Aaradhya's Hand. Really.
A photograph of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya's hand has caught social media attention.

The Bachchans had gone on a family dinner at a restaurant here, and some social media users could not stop but troll Aishwarya for holding Aaradhya's hand -- something that she does often in public.

Fans chided the actress for being an over-protective mother.



One Instagram user wrote: "Aish needs to cut the umbilical cord. The girl is in her eighth year".

Another wrote: "Please leave her hand Aishwarya and walk her freely."

"Hope her daughter doesn't get shoulder pain by this position always," a user stated.

Another replied: "For God's sake leave her hands. She is not three years old".

"Is she abnormal or what..everytime holding her hands like this...take a lesson from taimur or evn misha, (sic)"

"Guess the girl's left hand is longer than her knees. So Aishwarya holds it like that... 🙄If u guys have observed, she holds her left hand only, always🙄"

Fortunately, there were many who spoke in the actor's support.

"What is your problem...she is her daughter....mother will hold her hands whenever she wants to....wht is she doing bad to u guys...normal mothers dont hold their childrens hands in crowded places...so narrow thinking...stupid n illogical thinking"

"All these morons hating coz they've never received love in their life. Get a life. Find someone who will love u, u need it idiots, asking a mother to not hold her child's hand? Who the hell says such a thing. Bloody dumb t****."

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen on-screen in "Fanney Khan" opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

(With IANS inputs)
