Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled for Holding Her Daughter Aaradhya's Hand. Really.

A photograph of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya's hand has caught social media attention.The Bachchans had gone on a family dinner at a restaurant here, and some social media users could not stop but troll Aishwarya for holding Aaradhya's hand -- something that she does often in public.Fans chided the actress for being an over-protective mother.One Instagram user wrote: "Aish needs to cut the umbilical cord. The girl is in her eighth year".Another wrote: "Please leave her hand Aishwarya and walk her freely.""Hope her daughter doesn't get shoulder pain by this position always," a user stated.Another replied: "For God's sake leave her hands. She is not three years old"."Is she abnormal or what..everytime holding her hands like this...take a lesson from taimur or evn misha, (sic)""Guess the girl's left hand is longer than her knees. So Aishwarya holds it like that... 🙄If u guys have observed, she holds her left hand only, always🙄"Fortunately, there were many who spoke in the actor's support."What is your problem...she is her daughter....mother will hold her hands whenever she wants to....wht is she doing bad to u guys...normal mothers dont hold their childrens hands in crowded places...so narrow thinking...stupid n illogical thinking""All these morons hating coz they've never received love in their life. Get a life. Find someone who will love u, u need it idiots, asking a mother to not hold her child's hand? Who the hell says such a thing. Bloody dumb t****."On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen on-screen in "Fanney Khan" opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.(With IANS inputs)