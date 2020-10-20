Aishwarya Sridhar is the First Indian to Win Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award and we Couldn't be Prouder

Aishwarya Sridhar, a wildlife photographer from Maharashtra, won the ‘Highly Commended’ award at the Wildlife Photography of the Year 2020.

The 23-year old’s photo titled Lights of Passion was chosen among 50,000 entries from over 80 countries worldwide. She also became the first Indian to win the coveted award.

Sridhar’s Lights of Passion bagged the title at the award show organised by the National Museum of History, London. The announcement was made on Tuesday, October 13.

This is the 56th year of the prestigious award. Her photo was one of the 100 shortlisted in the Behaviour Invertebrates category for which she won the award. The photos will be on display from October 16.

See the photo here:

'Just pick up your camera and go out there and explore nature' - #WPY56 Highly Commended photographer @Aishwaryasridh9, India pic.twitter.com/wLtCTBJIzw — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) October 13, 2020

Sridhar’s entry was a photograph of a tree illuminated with fireflies which was shot during a trek in Bhandardara, in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The fireflies and stars in the sky formed a starry galaxy around the tree.

An elated Aishwarya Sridhar took to Twitter and posted that it’s a big moment for India and for her as well. Being the first and youngest girl win this award is a huge bonus for her as her entry was shortlisted and awarded in the Adult category. She then thanked the jury and Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY) team.

A big moment for India and for me as a young wildlife photographer. Being the first and youngest girl to win this award from India in the Adult category, its a huge honour for me to receive this award !! Thank you to the entire Jury and WPY team. https://t.co/i6mU8VKW4j — Aishwarya Sridhar (@Aishwaryasridh9) October 14, 2020

Netizens flocked Twitter to congratulate the young photographer and her achievements.

Users congratulated her for making the nation so proud.

Aishwarya Sridhar was introduced to the art of photography by her father when she was 12. Tagging along her father on forest treks and clicking photos during those treks was when she realised to be a wildlife photographer.

By profession, she’s a wildlife photographer, writer and filmmaker, and is also a conservationist. Aishwarya is also the recipient of the Diana Award for her contributions and efforts in wetland conservation. The award is organised by the Princess Diana foundation.