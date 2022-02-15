Anand Mahindra Says 'Furious' Ajay Devgn is Coming After Him, Internet Decodes His Tweet

Apart from being an established industrialist, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for his witty tweets and for sharing inspiring pictures and videos through his social media handles. This time too, the industrialist has left the netizens puzzled with one of his amusing tweets. Anand Mahindra recently shared a video on his Twitter handle claiming that actor Ajay Devgn had lost his cool while shooting for an ad film for Mahindra Truck and Bus. “I was informed that Ajay Devgn lost his cool on a Mahindra Truck and Bus film shoot,” Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption of the video.

The industrialist further hilariously wrote that he is planning to leave the town fearing that Ajay Devgn might come after him in Mahindra trucks. “I better leave town before he comes after me in one of our trucks,” he added.

I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks… pic.twitter.com/roXY7hIfRN— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022

The 11-second clip shared by Anand Mahindra shows an annoyed Ajay Devgn who enquires from one of the crew members that “Ye baar baar script kyun badal rahe ho? (Why are you changing the script continuously?”) To this, the crew member replies by saying, “Sir baar baar nahi bas chaar baar. (Sir, we have changed the script just four times.)”Hearing the crew member’s reply, Ajay Devgn then can be seen getting irked after which the ad ends abruptly with a ‘Keep Watching’ text.

The clip soon went viral and amassed more than 1.7 lakh views on Twitter along with nearly 6,400 likes. Ending the clip with suspense led to speculation among Twitter users who made intriguing guesses about what could happen next. Jokingly visualising how Ajay Devgn would come after Anand Mahindra, one user even shared a hilarious meme. The meme showed Ajay Devgn performing his iconic stunt where he balances on two cars but this time it was two Mahindra trucks.

Yes bro..just need little more stretching to compete with Volvo..👍👍 pic.twitter.com/oLXalhYwwm— Padmesh singh (@padmeshsingh505) February 14, 2022

However, other users were smart enough to decode the idea behind posting the clip and said that it was a brilliant marketing strategy by Anand Mahindra. “Current advertisement strategy is to create some controversies. Using this you will get better reach,” wrote one user. Other users, too, applauded Anand Mahindra’s unique way to advertise his products. https://twitter.com/sandeepvgatekar/status/1493226909337268229

What do you think about this market strategy?

