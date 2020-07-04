Ajay Devgn Announces Movie on India-China Galwan Clash, Fans Ask 'What About Akshay Kumar?'

Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgn on Sunday announced a film based on the June 15 gruesome attack on Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The movie will narrate the "story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army".

While the title of the upcoming movie is yet to be set and it is unclear whether Devgn himself will don the army uniform to chronicle what unfolded on the fateful night, the announcement was enough to send the social media users into a tizzy.





IT'S OFFICIAL... #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash... The film - not titled yet - will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army... Cast not finalized... Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film.



The incident led to a chorus of demands both on and off social and legacy media, calling for a ban on Chinese imports including products and apps.

Eventually, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps from being used in India including TikTok, CamScanner, Shein, ShareIt among others deeming them as a threat to the sovereignty of India.

Taking a cue from the ban, Twitterati imagined the climax of Ajay Devgn's movie.

The climax scene will be Ajay Devgn uninstalling 59 apps



Can't wait for the action scene where Ajay Devgn uninstalls all 59 Chinese apps.





Climax will be uninstalling tiktok.



Many others were immediately reminded of another Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who has carved a niche for himself by appearing in a number of patriotic, hyper-nationalistic cinema including Airlift, Rustom, Baby, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty among others.

Did Devgn "steal" Akshay Kumar's thunder? Bollywood fans felt.









Ajay Devgn to make a film Galwan Valley face off not Akshay Kumar, because Akshay has already destroyed China by making Chandni Chowk to China





#AjayDevgn to make remake on Galwan clash Meanwhile Akshay kumar









#AjayDevgn to make a film on the sacrifice of the bravehearts in Galwan valley clash. Akshay kumar :









Tanhaji. Bhuj. Now a film on Galwan Valley. Ajay Devgn giving Akshay Kumar sleepless nights now 😄





#AjayDevgn to make movie on clash between India and China in Galwan Valley. This reminds me of the scene in the movie - Khakee, where the antagonist ajay devgan steals Aishwarya Rai and important documents from Akshay Kumar.



Several others were in disagreement of the movie altogether and called it a "shame" for making "profits" off martyrdom.





Trying to profit off martyrdom. What an absolute shame.





These people have used Army's sacrifice and people's sentiments for their Business gain






