BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn Announces Movie on India-China Galwan Clash, Fans Ask 'What About Akshay Kumar?'

File image of Ajay Devgn / Viacom 18.

File image of Ajay Devgn / Viacom 18.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie on Galwan valley clash that took place on June 15 will narrate the 'story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army'.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgn on Sunday announced a film based on the June 15 gruesome attack on Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The movie will narrate the "story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army".

While the title of the upcoming movie is yet to be set and it is unclear whether Devgn himself will don the army uniform to chronicle what unfolded on the fateful night, the announcement was enough to send the social media users into a tizzy.


The incident led to a chorus of demands both on and off social and legacy media, calling for a ban on Chinese imports including products and apps.

Eventually, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps from being used in India including TikTok, CamScanner, Shein, ShareIt among others deeming them as a threat to the sovereignty of India.

Also Read: TikTok Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned. What is in Store for Your Existing Accounts?

Taking a cue from the ban, Twitterati imagined the climax of Ajay Devgn's movie.


Also Read: Is Zoom a Chinese App? Here's Why Govt Didn't Ban the Video Conferencing Platform

Many others were immediately reminded of another Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who has carved a niche for himself by appearing in a number of patriotic, hyper-nationalistic cinema including Airlift, Rustom, Baby, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty among others.

Did Devgn "steal" Akshay Kumar's thunder? Bollywood fans felt.








Several others were in disagreement of the movie altogether and called it a "shame" for making "profits" off martyrdom.




Share this:
Next Story
Loading