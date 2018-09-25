Ajay Devgn Leaking Kajol's Number Has Turned into Gold Mine of Memes



Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now... But there is No Entry for them at home! 😡 https://t.co/BJsBKW5jjD

— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 25, 2018



Do yourself a favour and check @ajaydevgn's twitter now! pic.twitter.com/D4C8liM0ui

— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 24, 2018



Kajol needs to know I am with her. pic.twitter.com/EDYFCb7w0B



— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 24, 2018





Don't try to lie, Kajol! pic.twitter.com/mQS71dF0yG

— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 24, 2018



Meanwhile in Kajol whatsapp... pic.twitter.com/ClTnbUh0pz



— Saurabh Manjhi 💛 (@saurabhmanjhi_) September 24, 2018





So many people were reminded today that Ajay Devgn is on Twitter 😂 https://t.co/D3ss8iXTx6

— Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) September 24, 2018



Ajay Devgn just shared Kajol's number on Twitter.

A lot of people think it's a publicity stunt.



Well what can you say?



PR toh hona hi tha.



— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) September 24, 2018





Guys after Ajay Devgn tweeted Kajol's WhatsApp number. pic.twitter.com/Ku9wSPVQfH

— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 24, 2018



Breaking News : According to sources, Kajol has sent divorce papers to Ajay Devgn after he tweeted her number online on twitter. She has also filed a case of mental harassment against him.



— TIMES HOW (@TiimesHow) September 24, 2018





You fall in love, get married, have kids, and then one fine day he posts your phone number on Twitter. Imagine. #AjayDevgn

— bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) September 24, 2018



Thanks a lot. Let me add her to my family whatsapp group.

My parents are big fans.



— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) September 24, 2018





I want to hear Kajol's gaaliyan-riddled voicenote to Ajay.

— Ahmed (@azkhawaja1) September 24, 2018



So this was Kajol's number pic.twitter.com/WVCcWkrGy2



— Backend (@no_funintended) September 24, 2018





Frnd: Your husband tweeted your number in public



Kajol: I know. Change kar dungi



Frnd: Changing your number?



Kajol: No. My husband

— Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) September 24, 2018



Kajol : isi hath se mera number tweet kiya tha na tu!??



Ajay Devgn : haa



* look at Ajay Devgn 's hand now *



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tKL2P2cxJj



— AZOR AHAI (@AzhorAahai) September 25, 2018





Everyone thinking about texting Kajol, after @ajaydevgn tweeted her number, like: pic.twitter.com/pWgd18WlWO



— Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) September 25, 2018





Kajol after opening her whatsapp pic.twitter.com/K8jKXm8QP4

— Professor GyaanCho™🇮🇳 (@theHasnainRaza) September 24, 2018



After messaging Kajol people be like pic.twitter.com/vo2T43kzYd



— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 24, 2018





Kajol to Ajay sir - Why u tweeted my WA no.?

Vimal Sir - pic.twitter.com/Dq6zVFWMkb

— Naman²ᵖᵒⁱⁿᵗ⁰ (@ImNaman45) September 24, 2018

On Monday, Ajay Devgn may have gotten the better of us all when he decided to 'mistakenly' tweet out Kajol's number on Twitter.Of course Ajay's 'mistake' turned out to be a prank, which he later admitted after much trolling. However, there were several reactions to Ajay's tweet, with most wondering what was wrong with the actor. Many even warned Ajay that Kajol will be very angry with him (which she was).But, in the end, everyone decided to join the bandwagon and make a meme out of the hilarious incident.