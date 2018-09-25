GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ajay Devgn Leaking Kajol's Number Has Turned into Gold Mine of Memes

Was this intentional?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2018, 4:24 PM IST
(Image: Yogen Shah)
On Monday, Ajay Devgn may have gotten the better of us all when he decided to 'mistakenly' tweet out Kajol's number on Twitter.

ajay tweet

Of course Ajay's 'mistake' turned out to be a prank, which he later admitted after much trolling. However, there were several reactions to Ajay's tweet, with most wondering what was wrong with the actor. Many even warned Ajay that Kajol will be very angry with him (which she was).

But, in the end, everyone decided to join the bandwagon and make a meme out of the hilarious incident.

































































