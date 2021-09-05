Career Over? Ajinkya Rahane Slammed as Indian Vice-captain Disappoints Again

Ajinkya Rahane’s forgetful run so far in the five-match Test series in England has stuck out like a sore thumb for critics and fans of cricket alike. The vice-captain and the middle-order batsman Rahane has only once crossed the half-century mark so far in the series at the Lord’s while the rest of his outings have been rather short-lived. Entering the fourth Test at the Oval, Rahane was trapped in front of the stumps and undone for a duck by Chris Woakes on Sunday, taking his series run tally to 109 (5, 1, 61, 18, 10, 14, 0). Rahane’s poor average in the series and a declining one (below 40) as a whole has been a cause of concern for the visitors and those watching him depart early quite regularly.

However, Rahane became the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons when the batter’s stay on the fourth day of the Test lasted only 8 deliveries before he returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. A prime target of the critics and trollers due to his soft dismissals and inability to play big knocks, Rahane was heavily slammed on Twitter yet again.

That's Rahane's test career walking to the Pavillion.— Div (@div_yumm) September 5, 2021

#ThankYouRahane we won't miss you….if rahane gets backed again, it's unfair and injustice done with Karun Nair imo. pic.twitter.com/fSgQQZasut— (@hrishikesh__j27) September 5, 2021

Atleast 50+ was needed from Rahane. Disappointing and probably now India should play Vihari or Mayank at 5 in the 5th Test and move on from Rahane for godsake.— Vinod (@Kingkohli181892) September 5, 2021

Rahane is done here I think. A walking wicket— Saurabh Suman (@saurabhsuman88) September 5, 2021

Ajinkya rahane gave his best to India,now it's time for india to give him back (farewell) at Manchester #ENGvIND— sagar yadav (@sagaryyadav11) September 5, 2021

So people wanted to replace Kohli with Rahane as test captain. Let him save his place first in this team #INDvENG— Vishal (@vishu_chiku) September 5, 2021

Rahane is averaging just 15 in this series , it’s not the first time he underperformed . He is performing rubbish since 2016.— flick and lbw (@FlickAndLBW) September 5, 2021

Earlier, in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Wasim Jaffer put forth his opinion on Rahane’s performance as he reckoned that the batsman shouldn’t lose his wicket due to soft dismissals.

“Rahane has been a disappointment. You know, he’s been getting out through soft dismissals, mostly caught behind. He needs to fire because the nets two Tests are very, very vital,” said Jaffer on his YouTube Channel.

Further in the video, Jaffer elaborated his opinion on Rohit Sharma and Pujara as well. The 43-year-old believed that both Rohit and Pujara batted with a very positive mindset in the Headingley Test. The former cricketer termed Rohit as unlucky as the batsman lost his wicket at 59 due to the umpire’s call. Pujara, on the other hand, played a magnificent knock of 91 runs off 189 deliveries.

