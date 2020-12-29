Ajinkya Rahane is Internet's New Hero as India Script Historic Boxing Day Test Win Against Australia

Returning after the humiliating loss at the Adelaide Oval (36 all out), star cricketer Virat Kohli back in the country and no Rohit Sharma in the squad, many had written off the Indian team ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. On Tuesday, skipper Ajinkya Rahane hit the winning runs on the fourth day of the second Test, helping India level the four-match series 1-1 against Australia with a historic win.

Rahane was awarded Player of the Match for his stunning, gritty century (112) in the first innings that helped India take a dominant lead over the hosts. His characteristic calm and collected attitude after he hit the winning runs (and when brought up his three figures) was a sight to behold, his captaincy and decisions that he took during the course of the match were discussed and lauded widely.

Cricket fans who woke up early on Tuesday to catch the action saw Australia set a target of 70 for India to cross over the victory line.

With "36" fresh in the back of their minds, people across the world watched the match anxiously. With 19/2 on the board and Mayank Agarwal, Pujara already back in the hut, there were still some nerves out there but Rahane along with Shubman Gill ensured India got to the total in a swift, convincing manner under 16 overs.

🏏 112🏏 27*India captain Ajinkya Rahane has been adjudged as the Player of the Match after leading from the front in the second #AUSvIND Test 💥 How impressed are you with his performance? pic.twitter.com/JV6FBVWAcS — ICC (@ICC) December 29, 2020

India won the Boxing Day Test with 8 wickets in hand and Rahane was Internet's (read: everyone) new hero.

"Boxing Day Test in Australia is one of the toughest to overcome in Test for any opposition but India has won in 2018 under Kohli and 2020 under Rahane," wrote one Twitter user.

Rahane scoring the winning run for team India: how fitting! A historic win. A great match to watch. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GHGcKzlWOS — SARBESWAR DASH ️ (@SarbeswarDash18) December 29, 2020

Rahane walked back as if nothing has happened — iMac_too (@iMac_too) December 29, 2020

Captain Rahane won the man of the match for his terrific hundred in the first innings. This will be remembered forever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane joins the elite list of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to win a Boxing Day Test match as Indian captain. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2020

Bowled out for 36 runs on December 19th.Won the second Test by 8 wickets on December 29th.Just 10 days gap - What a remarkable turn around by India. History made in Melbourne under Rahane. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2020

After heavy defeat everyone is disappointed with the performance then comes A warrior A man, without 2 main bowlers without best batsman, with debutants this man did something that noone can ever imagine, AJINKYA RAHANE WHAT A MAN, A UNSUNG WARRIOR, History will never forget you pic.twitter.com/LE4gongM5c — Subject Kantala OWA (@ifOnlyKewal) December 29, 2020

#AUSvIND #INDvAUS *Rahane And Co. Going back to the Hotels Room after winning the Match Be like-: pic.twitter.com/LjkVglH2JC — Pulkit/// (@sarcasticyadav_) December 29, 2020

Fittingly Ajinkya Rahane hits the winning runs.What a match he has had: led the side well,was spot on with field placements & bowling changes.Hit a match-winning ton. Rotated the bowlers well after Umesh got injured.Great character shown by the Team after the collapse at Adelaide — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 29, 2020

Boxing Day Test in Australia is one of the toughest to overcome in Test for any opposition but India has won in 2018 under Kohli and 2020 under Rahane. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane in Border Gavaskar Trophy :Lead India to a win in the 2017 series decider.Lead India to a win after being 0-1 down in 2020. pic.twitter.com/3dZuNxEpbO — ` (@FourOverthrows) December 29, 2020

After 36 All-out. The Comeback from Indians under Rahane is Tremendous. 1-1 Now. #AUSvIND ✨ — × Kettavan Memes × (@Kettavan__Memes) December 29, 2020

India is set to meet the Aussies for the third Test on January 7 at the SCG.