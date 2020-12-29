News18 Logo

Ajinkya Rahane is Internet's New Hero as India Script Historic Boxing Day Test Win Against Australia

Images tweeted by ICC.

Ajinkya Rahane was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his stunning century that helped India level the Test series against Australia 1-1 on Tuesday.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Returning after the humiliating loss at the Adelaide Oval (36 all out), star cricketer Virat Kohli back in the country and no Rohit Sharma in the squad, many had written off the Indian team ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. On Tuesday, skipper Ajinkya Rahane hit the winning runs on the fourth day of the second Test, helping India level the four-match series 1-1 against Australia with a historic win.

Rahane was awarded Player of the Match for his stunning, gritty century (112) in the first innings that helped India take a dominant lead over the hosts. His characteristic calm and collected attitude after he hit the winning runs (and when brought up his three figures) was a sight to behold, his captaincy and decisions that he took during the course of the match were discussed and lauded widely.

Cricket fans who woke up early on Tuesday to catch the action saw Australia set a target of 70 for India to cross over the victory line.

With "36" fresh in the back of their minds, people across the world watched the match anxiously. With 19/2 on the board and Mayank Agarwal, Pujara already back in the hut, there were still some nerves out there but Rahane along with Shubman Gill ensured India got to the total in a swift, convincing manner under 16 overs.

India won the Boxing Day Test with 8 wickets in hand and Rahane was Internet's (read: everyone) new hero.

"Boxing Day Test in Australia is one of the toughest to overcome in Test for any opposition but India has won in 2018 under Kohli and 2020 under Rahane," wrote one Twitter user.

India is set to meet the Aussies for the third Test on January 7 at the SCG.


