Ajinkya Rahane Posts Practice Picture Ahead of IPL and Twitter Has a Field Day
Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane recently posted a photo of him practising ahead of IPL and wrote: "Any thoughts on what I was trying to do?"
While he may have wanted Twitter to guess what he was doing, and expected quirky captions at best, desi Twitter decided to take the task on like no other.
Any thoughts on what I was trying to do? #MondayThoughts pic.twitter.com/QO1ChuhAmb— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 18, 2019
Rahane, who became captain of Rajasthan Royals after Steve Smith was suspended, got a lot more reactions than he probably had anticipated.
Here are some of the best 'guesses.'
1. Ranveer Singh's 'Khali Bali' dance.
I think you're totally inspired by Ranveer Singh's Khali bali dance btw Good luck for the IPL ❤ and remember I LOVE YOU ❤ OK https://t.co/4r0SQiohCU— Ankita || PERSONA || (@AnkitaMaji77) March 19, 2019
2. Or is it Hrithik Roshan's dance?
Idhar chala me.. Udhar chala me.. #ajinkyarahane— Indra Kumar Sirvi (@IndraSirvi007) March 18, 2019
3. Kabbadi.
Playing kabaddi ? https://t.co/poQwpSsxVT— Rohit (@IamRS45) March 18, 2019
4. The floor is lava.
Floor is lava !!!!— Mith (@mitvaman) March 18, 2019
5. TWISTER!
"Right foot green"— Akshay Vaidya (@OmPhatSwaha) March 18, 2019
~Playing Twister https://t.co/Lz3yhNbEta
6. Sneaky? We've all done it..
Training to get out of your home when your parents are asleep. https://t.co/TOilLYgdmb— Vision 2 Victory (@v2vclasses) March 18, 2019
7. Bombay royals.
Trying to get down from a moving local.. pic.twitter.com/2hIxArsdrU— Jitendra (@hydbadshah) March 18, 2019
8. Garba? Bhangra? Which dance is it again?
Garba ?— Prajay Naik (@prajay_naik) March 18, 2019
Bhangra I guess??? https://t.co/3vmEbJUPdD— Dhoni bhakt (@Sunilku10480147) March 18, 2019
9. Which song is it anyway?
Dancing to "Ladki Aank maare, aankh Maare, ki ladki aankh maare......"— Chowkidar Siddharth Sen (@SID_ReX) March 18, 2019
Yaara O Yaara Step? https://t.co/rABLEI1Ckn— ᶜˢᵏ (@SujoyBarg07) March 18, 2019
10. Pink is the warmest colour.
Pink panther type scene koi https://t.co/wl3zMFFQSJ— Sam (@PTIforeverr) March 18, 2019
