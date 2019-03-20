LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ajinkya Rahane Posts Practice Picture Ahead of IPL and Twitter Has a Field Day

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane, posted a photo of him practising before the IPL, on Twitter with the caption, 'Any thoughts on what I was trying to do?'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 20, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ajinkya Rahane Posts Practice Picture Ahead of IPL and Twitter Has a Field Day
Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane, posted a photo of him practising before the IPL, on Twitter with the caption, 'Any thoughts on what I was trying to do?'
Loading...
Indian Premier League is only three days away and cricketers from all across the globe are gearing up for one of India's most-watched cricket tournaments.

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane recently posted a photo of him practising ahead of IPL and wrote: "Any thoughts on what I was trying to do?"

While he may have wanted Twitter to guess what he was doing, and expected quirky captions at best, desi Twitter decided to take the task on like no other.




Rahane, who became captain of Rajasthan Royals after Steve Smith was suspended, got a lot more reactions than he probably had anticipated.

Here are some of the best 'guesses.'

1. Ranveer Singh's 'Khali Bali' dance.




2. Or is it Hrithik Roshan's dance?




3. Kabbadi.




4. The floor is lava.





5. TWISTER!




6. Sneaky? We've all done it..




7. Bombay royals.





8. Garba? Bhangra? Which dance is it again?








9. Which song is it anyway?








10. Pink is the warmest colour.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram