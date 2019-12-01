'Ajit Pawar Shot': New Zealand Cricketer's Batting Reminds Desi Twitter of Maharashtra Politics

The Ford Trophy 2019 is currently underway and in the latest match, where Otago was playing against Auckland, New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips hit a quite bizarre and unconventional shot that left cricket enthusiasts baffled and amused.

The official Twitter handle of ICC shared a clip of the shot, which is fascinating to watch, and asked fans to name the shot. Now while nailed it by getting the shot's name right, others were reminded of the political drama that unfolded in Maharashtra.

Here's a summary of the events that ensued:

Following BJP's coup which resulted in Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar becoming CM and Deputy CM, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance moved the Supreme Court and called for an immediate floor test. The top court agreed and ordered a floor test on November 27. Soon after, the Pawar nephew resigned which left BJP at a loss since they didn't have the majority required to form government in the state anymore. Consequently, Fadnavis resigned as well. On Wednesday, 288 MLAs took oath in the Maharashtra assembly and by Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray had been sworn in as CM. On Saturday, the alliance also won a floor test in the Assembly with 169 MLAs voting in their favour.

The roller coaster ride that has been Maharashtra politics over the past few days have left people completely bamboozled, just like Phillips' shot during the match. Also the fact that the shot does exactly the opposite of what you would expect it to, has erm, reminded desi Twitter of Ajit Pawar turning the tables on the BJP.

