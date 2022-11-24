'Ajitdas': Anand Mahindra Has Discovered the Long Lost Brother of Adidas

Have you ever encountered cheap replicas of popular brands in the market? Some popular ones include Bisleri, Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. The cheap copies play around with the brand names and at times, the result is quite hilarious. Adding another to the list is Industrialist Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon shared a picture of a product having the branding of the sports brand Adidas. Anand Mahindra tweeted the photo, which featured a white shoe which looks exactly like Adidas footwear. It also sported the logo of the brand as well as the three-stripe trademark. Hold on! Let’s take a closer look at the image. It wasn’t difficult to notice that Adidas has been spelt as “Ajitdas” on the counterfeit shoe.

Did you find it amusing? Anand Mahindra didn’t. The industrialist stated that the name is “completely logical”. Explaining his remark, he wrote, “It just means that Adi has a brother called Ajit. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam?”

It was no surprise that Anand Mahindra’s post garnered a lot of attention and a gust of hilarious replies. Twitteratis shared images of similar replicas and called them other “brothers” of Adi.

“Adi has one more brother,” a user tweeted.

Adi is one more brother pic.twitter.com/NughZdxanq— Rajendra Choudhary (@rajendra_deh) November 22, 2022

Another user introduced us to Adi’s “cousin brother.”

Here it’s cousin brother pic.twitter.com/rbGPpD1hVw— Vijender Singh 🇮🇳 (@TomarVijender) November 22, 2022

“They also have an extended family,” a third said, while sharing a collage of the numerous replicas of Adidas.

They also have an extended family !! pic.twitter.com/ZlPP7GFOVi— Shivam Bhatnagar (@shivambhat89) November 22, 2022

We also met the “Bisleri family.” Did you?

Did you come across any such product? Let us know.

