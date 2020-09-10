Ajith Kumar Fans Just Gatecrashed Harbhajan Singh's Hilarious 'Modern Thali' Meme. Here's Why

Humans and smartphones have become inseparable.

The rectangular slab is what we see first when we wake up in the morning. It's also the last thing that we immerse ourselves into before we hit the sack.

And why not? As the years have gone by, the "dumb phones" have gotten smarter and they can summon a cab at your whim, keep you fed with a quick food delivery and help you restrict the need to touch money physically with online digital transactions-- something that has come in really handy especially in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

Summing up our "addiction" with phones, veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted a photo of Indian thali with a twist.

"Modern thali" read the meme shared by Singh, which had a specially designated spot to place your phone.

"Modern thali with space for phone orders urs, (sic)" Bhajji wrote.

Modern thali with space for phone orders urs pic.twitter.com/jRfW7REH9M — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 10, 2020

Twitterati were amused with such a unique find.

However, there was more to the photo that caught the eye. Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's fans know exactly why. The photo on the phone as seen in the meme was that of Thala from 2019's Viswasam, noted many.

