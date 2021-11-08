Ajmer Teacher Society Adopts 50 Child Beggars, Looks After Their Education and Expenses

Despite all the challenges that our society has, stories of unsung heroes like this one from Rajasthan’s Ajmer reinstates our faith that India will move forward with people working to help each other. Child labour and begging are huge challenges but apart from criticising these practices, we rarely take any action to tackle them thinking that it’s not our responsibility.

However, Ajmer’s Sunil Jose, who works as a mathematics teacher at a private school, did not just acknowledge the problem but started working for solutions in his own way. Jose and his group Uddan Society adopted 50 child beggars and got them admission in government schools. Jose, who wants these children to complete their education for a better future, will be bearing the cost of their food and schooling, reported TOI.

Jose not only got the children admitted to government schools in Kayar and Pancheel but has also arranged a school van for them. The van picks the children up from the slums where they live and takes them to their new schools where they also get mid-day meals. After school, the van drops the children at Jose’s house where they’re given extra classes and dinner.

Jose is using his salary to pay for all the expenses incurred for the children’s breakfast, evening meals, and clothing.

Jose’s Uddan Society has a total of four teachers who work for the education of underprivileged students. These teachers devote at least two hours after their regular duties to help underprivileged children get a good education. The aim behind these efforts is to guide child beggars away from begging and keep them busy with their studies.

The Society also has a pediatric doctor looking after the health concerns of the children.

It’s true that the onus to ensure the education of such children is on the government but an extra hand from society is only going to help the cause. Heroes like Sunil Jose and his team not only deserve appreciation but support for their cause.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.