Akasa Air Crew's Comfortable Trousers-and-Sneakers Uniform Takes off on Twitter

The jacket was designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh and it was inspired by the Indian bandh gala. (Credits: Twitter/@AkasaAir)

Akasa Air's cool and casual uniforms for its cabin crew is drawing praises on Twitter.

Buzz Staff

Akasa Air just dropped its cabin crew’s look and the suave, comfortable-looking uniform has really taken off on Twitter. “Comfortable, Eco-Friendly & Fun. Presenting the all-new Akasa Air crew uniforms designed to keep our organisation’s core value of putting the comfort of our employees and the environment first,” Akasa Air tweeted with a photo of its crew in the chic new uniforms. The modern and casual look drew praises from Twitter who touted the attention to comfort of the employees.

In a press release, Akasa Air said, “The trouser and jacket fabric has been specially made for Akasa Air, using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste. The uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure employees’ comfort over their busy flight schedules.” The jacket was designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh and it was inspired by the Indian bandh gala. Akasa Air said that it is a forward-looking take on the traditional garment.

Backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjuhnwala, the airline had received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from MoCA in October last year.

first published:July 05, 2022, 14:31 IST