Akasa Air Crew's Comfortable Trousers-and-Sneakers Uniform Takes off on Twitter

Akasa Air just dropped its cabin crew’s look and the suave, comfortable-looking uniform has really taken off on Twitter. “Comfortable, Eco-Friendly & Fun. Presenting the all-new Akasa Air crew uniforms designed to keep our organisation’s core value of putting the comfort of our employees and the environment first,” Akasa Air tweeted with a photo of its crew in the chic new uniforms. The modern and casual look drew praises from Twitter who touted the attention to comfort of the employees.

In a press release, Akasa Air said, “The trouser and jacket fabric has been specially made for Akasa Air, using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste. The uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure employees’ comfort over their busy flight schedules.” The jacket was designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh and it was inspired by the Indian bandh gala. Akasa Air said that it is a forward-looking take on the traditional garment.

#AkasaCrewLook | Comfortable, Eco-Friendly & Fun.

Presenting the all-new Akasa Air crew uniforms designed to keep our organisation’s core value of putting the comfort of our employees and the environment first. Read More: https://t.co/aAmFbywJIa pic.twitter.com/T9jmztMNb7 — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 4, 2022

That's pretty cool. Antiquated, uncomfortable dress codes need to go. https://t.co/vVYkEE0WH9 — Sabarinath Warrier (@Sabari_Warrier) July 4, 2022

@AkasaAir Well Done ✅ Sneakers for Cabin Crew is a very welcoming decision considering the stress they go through before and during the flight. This especially comes handy for free movement during emergencies .. Looking forward to being aboard soon.. https://t.co/JNZzby9FFE — Padma Swaroop (@Padma_Swaroop) July 4, 2022

@AkasaAir Simply loved it for the reason, you chose your crew’s comfort. While flying I always wondered about how crew handles to wear those heels for the whole time. Good Change. #FutureOfWork https://t.co/0UDGshRZiv — Aditi Chaurasia (@aditiEB) July 4, 2022

Superb. Take care of team, they will care of clients. Good luck @iamadityaghosh https://t.co/1lqSGWaNG6 — Nitin Welde (@nitinwelde) July 4, 2022

Akasa unveils uniform and am so glad to see the kicks. At least the cabin crew will get comfortable shoes considering they have to be on their feet always. https://t.co/lUUUya4sdI — Harshada Sawant हर्षदा सावंत 🇮🇳 (@AEHarshada) July 4, 2022

Backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjuhnwala, the airline had received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from MoCA in October last year.

