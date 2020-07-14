Akhilesh Yadav Thinks Vikas Dubey's Encounter Can be 'Tracked' Using Google Maps, Internet in Splits

Indian politicians often make faux passes in interviews. And this week, it's Akhilesh Yadav, who recently claimed that one could use Google Maps to track images via satellite.

The custodial killing of wanted criminal Vikas Yadav last week en route from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has given rise to several questions and speculations. In a recent interview, Samajwadi Party leader and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP, insinuating that Dubey's encounter was a politically motivated killing.

Dubey was being transported to Kanpur in a Special Task Force’s (STF) convoy consisting of three cars. One of them, the Scorpio in which Dubey was present, allegedly overturned, injuring a policeman inside.

Yadav said that nowadays it was easy to track such things using satellite technology and, incidentally, Google Maps.

"Using Google Maps, we can find out when the car overturned, at what time," Yadav said.

As per UP Police's statement, Dubey tried to stage an escape and managed to grasp a gun from an injured cop. As per some reports, Dubey fired shots at the police as well. He was gunned down by police while trying to escape.

In the interview to The Quint, Yadav said that all of it could be verified using data from "Google Maps".

It wasn't certain whether the Samajwadi Party chief was referring to Google satellite imaging or the Google Maps app which allows users to track locations using maps.

The faux pas, however, instantly went viral on Twitter. Many on social media shared jokes and memes to poke fun as the SP chief.

In the interview, he also added that the encounter was not the right way to improve the law and order situation in UP.

Yadav is not the only one to raise questions against the mysterious death of the wanted UP gangster who had been accused in the recent killing of eight police officers near Kanpur. Other Opposition leaders to raise a question on the matter include Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BSP's Mayawati and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhury.