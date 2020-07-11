Akhilesh Yadav's Daughter Aditi Scores 98% in ISC Exams and SP Chief is a Proud Father

Among many students who passed the ISC board exams on Friday was former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's daughter, Aditi. Akhilesh took to Twitter to congratulate her and other students who passed the board exams.

"Congratulations to my daughter Aditi for scoring 98% in ISC XII. We are proud of all the students who have worked very hard. They are going to make our future bright (sic)," Akhilesh wrote in a tweet and shared a picture with his daughter and wife. The couple has three children--two daughters Aditi and Tina, and son Arjun.

The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 were declared on Friday and were made available through the board website and SMS facility.

Last week, the board had announced an alternate assessment scheme for the two classes after the pending exams were cancelled in view of COVID-19. The students were assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work. The council did not release the list of toppers this year.