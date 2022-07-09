Pic of Akshata Murty Bringing Tea to Press Outside Home Viral After Rishi Sunak's PM Bid

Multimillionaire Akshata Murty, in a magnanimous gesture, served tea and biscuits to the journalists waiting outside Rishi Sunak and her residence. Photos of her gesture went viral and drew praise on social media. Rishi Sunak, after his resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinet, launched his bid for the position of UK Prime Minister following Johnson’s resignation. As per Hindustan Times, the viral photos of Murty serving tea and biscuit to the journalists and photographers outside their family home in London are from a few days ago. Reportedly, Sunak did not come out of the residence.

Josh Gafson from Sky News shared the photos of Murty bringing them tea. “Big thanks to @RishiSunak’s wife who very kindly brought us tea and biscuits outside his house! P.S. It was very good tea,” he wrote on Twitter. Some others also tweeted out photos and videos.

Big thanks to @RishiSunak’s wife who very kindly brought us tea and biscuits outside his house! P.S. It was very good tea. pic.twitter.com/VLxasWqf71 — Josh Gafson (@JoshGafson1) July 6, 2022

No sign of former chancellor Rishi Sunak at his place earlier, but his wife Akshata Murty brought out brews and biscuits for the press pic.twitter.com/PIFFuevpdv — Lucas Cumiskey (@lucas_cumiskey) July 6, 2022

☕️ After his shock resignation last night, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy brings out a round of tea for journalists waiting for him to show his face. pic.twitter.com/Yt8ldN2aX9 — ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) July 6, 2022

Rishi Sunak fired the starting pistol for the prime ministerial race as he announced his campaign to become the UK’s next prime minister. Sunak claims he has the support of more than 80 to 100 MPs.

Sunak also released his campaign video where he sheds light on his background, how his parents worked hard to give him a better life and how the UK offered them the opportunity to achieve their dreams.

I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi Sign up 👉 https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1 pic.twitter.com/LldqjLRSgF — Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022

The video showed pictures of Usha and Yashvir Sunak, Rishi Sunak’s parents and glimpses of his childhood. But one part of the campaign video stood out more than the other – the picture of Sunak Pharmacy.

