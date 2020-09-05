BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'Mere Paas Scheme Hai': Twitter Floods With Memes as Akshay Kumar Announces 'FAU-G' After PUBG Ban

The launch of the game was announced by actor Akshay Kumar.

The launch of the game was announced by actor Akshay Kumar.

The announcement by actor Akshay Kumar triggered memes and jokes about FAU-G as the name is a reminiscent lost love PUBG.

Buzz Staff

It has been a couple of days since popular mobile game PUBG was banned as the centre cracked down on 118 more Chinese apps after fresh escalation with China in Ladakh. Now, actor Akshay Kumar has announced the release of a multiplayer action game ‘FAU-G’. It would have 20 per cent of its net proceeds donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust’ for the support of India’s bravehearts. The trust was also started by Kumar.

“For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar,” said Kumar.

However, the announcement of the game has triggered a range of reactions from the netizens. On one hand it is being lauded for its element of being self-reliant, on the other hand, its name, a reminiscent of the name PUBG, is amusing many people. Last time we saw this play of alphabets in English to make a Hindi word was for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra-One.

The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The game is expected to launch by the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher, Vishal Gondal, said, “It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi’s call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs.”

Next Story
Loading