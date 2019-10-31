Elderly Couple Feeds Akshay Kumar and His Daughter 'Gur Roti', Teaches Him a 'Life Lesson'

Bollywood's favourite do-gooder is back in action and this time, Akshay Kumar has found a new way to impress fans.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor took to social media on Thursday to share a "life lesson" that he and his daughter learnt this morning, thanks to an elderly couple.

Kumar, whose film Houseful 4 recently released to packed audiences, was taking a "morning walk" with his daughter Nitara when they seemingly chanced upon the humble home of an elderly couple. Kumar asked duo asked them for a "sip of water". But the couple impressed the actor with "gur roti" (chapatti with jaggery). "Being kind costs nothing but means everything!" Kumar write on Twitter.

The actor was so impressed by the couple's hospitality that he took selfies with the couple and posted them on Twitter.

Today’s morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple’s house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything! pic.twitter.com/UOwm2ShwaX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 31, 2019

The tweet fetched over 16,000 likes within an an hour of being sent and fetched thousands of positive responses. Many called him Kumar a "down-to-earth" superstar.

Bade dilwala ❤❤You r a gem sir Proud akkianBleed akkism❤❤ — hbd piyush (@Khiladi_ki_saru) October 31, 2019

I like your humble personality Hero — OmaniGentelman (@OmaniGentelMan) October 31, 2019

Down to earth superstar thank you sir we love you — अक्की (@debaprasaddas13) October 31, 2019

However, some were not impressed.

Wow, celebrities enjoying poverty tourism — Prashna chinha (@Prashnachinha1) October 31, 2019

We wonder, who took the photos?

