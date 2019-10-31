Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Elderly Couple Feeds Akshay Kumar and His Daughter 'Gur Roti', Teaches Him a 'Life Lesson'

The Houseful 4 star went on a 'morning walk' with his daughter Nitara on Thursday and took to Twitter to post pictures of it.

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Elderly Couple Feeds Akshay Kumar and His Daughter 'Gur Roti', Teaches Him a 'Life Lesson'
Image credit: Akshay Kumar/Twitter

Bollywood's favourite do-gooder is back in action and this time, Akshay Kumar has found a new way to impress fans.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor took to social media on Thursday to share a "life lesson" that he and his daughter learnt this morning, thanks to an elderly couple.

Kumar, whose film Houseful 4 recently released to packed audiences, was taking a "morning walk" with his daughter Nitara when they seemingly chanced upon the humble home of an elderly couple. Kumar asked duo asked them for a "sip of water". But the couple impressed the actor with "gur roti" (chapatti with jaggery). "Being kind costs nothing but means everything!" Kumar write on Twitter.

The actor was so impressed by the couple's hospitality that he took selfies with the couple and posted them on Twitter.

The tweet fetched over 16,000 likes within an an hour of being sent and fetched thousands of positive responses. Many called him Kumar a "down-to-earth" superstar.

However, some were not impressed.

We wonder, who took the photos?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram