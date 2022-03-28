'Akshay Kumar in Pradeep Mehra Biopic' Memes Go Viral, Actor Reacts

Noida’s running boy Pradeep Mehra who recently took social media by storm has impressed thousands across the country, and now, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar seems to have been added to that list. Pradeep went viral after filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared a video of him sprinting along the road at midnight. In the video, Kapri offers the young boy, Pradeep Mehra, a ride home several times. Each time, his offer is turned down with conviction. When the filmmaker asks him why he’s running home, he answers, “I always run on my way back home." Social media users have now found an Akshay Kumar connect, making memes on how the actor must be preparing for a biopic on Pradeep. The memes take Akshay running in various scenarios and claim that it’s his prep work for the biopic. Soon enough, the memes reached the actor himself.

Akshay responded to the memes, telling Hindustan Times, “If the meme is funny, I laugh. Aur nahi toh kya, normal hai… joke acha hota hai toh aap bhi haste ho na (What else, it’s normal. If the joke is good, don’t you laugh)? And who doesn’t like a good laugh?" He revealed that the meme of him as Pradeep is a still from his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. In all, Akshay doesn’t mind the variety of memes made on him as he believes that they help him stay relevant.

Akshay Kumar to play Pradeep in his Next Movie pic.twitter.com/XgtMOKA42T— sudhanshu' (@whoshud) March 21, 2022

Akshay Kumar was spotted running on Juhu beach preparing for his next which is yet another biopic.News is that he has been ropped in to play #Pradeep by Vinod Kapri who claiming to have exclusive right of Pradeep Mehra story.#PradeepMehra #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/VJPL7y4Hnx — Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) March 22, 2022

Pradeep himself, however, wants to stay away from the limelight for now. He said that the media attention might make him lose focus on his goal. He doesn’t want to give out too many interviews anymore, stating that such noise has been hindering his focus and also impeding him from performing his duty.

