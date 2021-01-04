Akshay Kumar Just Announced the Launch Date of FAU-G and PUBG Memes are Back on Internet

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday unveiled the anthem of upcoming game FAU-G and announced its launch date across his social media accounts.

Days after PUBG was taken off the shelves following the fresh escalation with China in Ladakh, Kumar had announced the release of the multiplayer action game FAU-G, much to the amusement of gamers and Bollywood fans alike.

Slated to release on India's Republic Day on January 26 and based on Indian Army, Kumar on Twitter wrote: "Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem."

Whether it's a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem

It was a matter of minutes that the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG lovers came across Kumar's post and were back on the Internet with jokes and memes on the upcoming game.

Many PUBG streamer already register for #FAUGMeanwhile PUBG-owner to them-: pic.twitter.com/U60wNOsixu — Pulkit/// (@sarcasticyadav_) January 3, 2021

#FAUGNo update from 2 months and still in waiting pic.twitter.com/7VafKi9Ikl — Positivity (@Positiv92173522) January 3, 2021

#FAUG is all set to release my friends to me will You play the game Me : pic.twitter.com/K0gnu2pRoD — RitvikGamot (@riitviikk) January 3, 2021

In his announcement made back in September, Kumar had stated that 20 per cent of FAU-G's net proceeds donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust’ for the support of India’s Bravehearts. The trust was also started by him.

“For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar,” said Kumar.