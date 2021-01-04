Akshay Kumar Just Announced the Launch Date of FAU-G and PUBG Memes are Back on Internet
Screengrab from FAU-G video released by Akshay Kumar on Twitter.
Akshay Kumar on Sunday unveiled the anthem of upcoming game FAU-G and announced its launch date across his social media accounts.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: January 04, 2021, 23:47 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday unveiled the anthem of upcoming game FAU-G and announced its launch date across his social media accounts.
Days after PUBG was taken off the shelves following the fresh escalation with China in Ladakh, Kumar had announced the release of the multiplayer action game FAU-G, much to the amusement of gamers and Bollywood fans alike.
Slated to release on India's Republic Day on January 26 and based on Indian Army, Kumar on Twitter wrote: "Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem."
Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBhLaunch 26/1@VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2021
It was a matter of minutes that the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG lovers came across Kumar's post and were back on the Internet with jokes and memes on the upcoming game.
Graphics and physics in #FAUG trailer https://t.co/YY3jqjcqF8 pic.twitter.com/5E3Utg2256— King Banya (@bugs_banya) January 4, 2021
#FAUG is coming up!!Meanwhile PUBG players: pic.twitter.com/Num5HFdde2— Eternal MOD (@Shubh4_all) January 3, 2021
Many PUBG streamer already register for #FAUGMeanwhile PUBG-owner to them-: pic.twitter.com/U60wNOsixu— Pulkit/// (@sarcasticyadav_) January 3, 2021
#FAUG#PUBG owner right Now.. pic.twitter.com/mnIeemhKrt— BaBoo Liya (@dhymantlia) January 3, 2021
#FAUG #FAUGGame See full image ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Vh8tDCLrUW— A K i B (@akibaliii) January 3, 2021
#FAUGNo update from 2 months and still in waiting pic.twitter.com/7VafKi9Ikl— Positivity (@Positiv92173522) January 3, 2021
#FAUG owner rn-: pic.twitter.com/qUq53f1pPa— Kadak Chaiii (@Assumation1) January 3, 2021
After Knowing #FAUG Is Releasing Soon...#PUBG Owner Rn - pic.twitter.com/Vctze1M7tI— Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) January 3, 2021
*#FAUG is all set to Release*Indian parents:- *After knowing it* pic.twitter.com/wquWBOvCzi— Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 3, 2021
#FAUG coming soon*E-sport players who want to play pubg* pic.twitter.com/EzVI58pfmP— Arunwal (@Fakchod) January 3, 2021
#FAUG Positive news for many pic.twitter.com/kWCuOWVu4z— Naresh kumar Dangi (@im_NK_Dangi) January 3, 2021
#FAUGMe watching #FAUG anthem pic.twitter.com/BFsLFInP32— Positivity (@Positiv92173522) January 3, 2021
# #FAUGGame is coming to India.Meanwhile #PUBG lovers: pic.twitter.com/qhnQvr0oAH— Prasad Remje (@munna_30_) January 3, 2021
#FAUG is all set to release my friends to me will You play the game Me : pic.twitter.com/K0gnu2pRoD— RitvikGamot (@riitviikk) January 3, 2021
Also Read: Is Akshay Kumar’s ‘FAU-G’ Game Poster ‘Copied’ from Stock Image? Twitter Wants to Know
In his announcement made back in September, Kumar had stated that 20 per cent of FAU-G's net proceeds donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust’ for the support of India’s Bravehearts. The trust was also started by him.
“For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar,” said Kumar.