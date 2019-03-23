Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't Let It 'Fade Away'

#Kesari has released...

So I'm hiding in the bushes

Catch me if you can in cinemas Worldwide pic.twitter.com/xH0A7YwuXr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2019

After wearing ghillie suit in sahnok #PUBG pic.twitter.com/2lwaHiYBaa — Ananya ( CSK ❤) (@whoisshe97) March 22, 2019

Me when relatives come to house. https://t.co/Zj47HNOHQm — वरूण राय (@varunvrai) March 22, 2019

Vegans, when they see someone actually enjoying their food: pic.twitter.com/l4vL43ewPY — Poonam Khatri (@poonamkhatri) March 22, 2019

Me when I spot someone I know. https://t.co/h8TMD4jMuJ — Akshay Rathod (@7thOtaku) March 22, 2019

'Kesari' released in India on 21 March among mixed reviews. The Akshay Kumar starrer is a period war film based on the Battle of Saragarhi.The Anurag Singh directorial follows the real-life story of 21 braveheart Sikh soldiers, who fought on the side of Britishers and stood their ground against an army of 21,000 strong Afghan invaders to protect the fort of Saragarhi.While fans are still deciding whether to or not watch the movie, the actor may have just given fans another reason to go 'catch' the movie.On Twitter, the actor posted a photo of him hiding in the bushes, with the caption "#Kesari has released. So I'm hiding in the bushes. Catch me if you can in cinemas worldwide."Anyone looking at the photo would be able to liken it to a very popular meme - Homer Simpson 'fading' into the bushes.But this isn't the only meme that Twitter came up with.While we all relate to the fading away into the bushes, we wonder how long it will be until Twitter lets this one fade away.Like other recent films of Akshay Kumar, Kesari has started strong at the box-office window, clinching the top spot as the biggest opener of 2019, reportedly. It is also Akshay's second biggest opening film after Gold.