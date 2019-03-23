English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't Let It 'Fade Away'
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to post a picture after the release of Kesari, which shows him disappearing into bushes, much like the Homer Simpson meme.
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to post a picture after the release of Kesari, which shows him disappearing into bushes, much like the Homer Simpson meme.
'Kesari' released in India on 21 March among mixed reviews. The Akshay Kumar starrer is a period war film based on the Battle of Saragarhi.
The Anurag Singh directorial follows the real-life story of 21 braveheart Sikh soldiers, who fought on the side of Britishers and stood their ground against an army of 21,000 strong Afghan invaders to protect the fort of Saragarhi.
While fans are still deciding whether to or not watch the movie, the actor may have just given fans another reason to go 'catch' the movie.
On Twitter, the actor posted a photo of him hiding in the bushes, with the caption "#Kesari has released. So I'm hiding in the bushes. Catch me if you can in cinemas worldwide."
Anyone looking at the photo would be able to liken it to a very popular meme - Homer Simpson 'fading' into the bushes.
But this isn't the only meme that Twitter came up with.
While we all relate to the fading away into the bushes, we wonder how long it will be until Twitter lets this one fade away.
Like other recent films of Akshay Kumar, Kesari has started strong at the box-office window, clinching the top spot as the biggest opener of 2019, reportedly. It is also Akshay's second biggest opening film after Gold.
#Kesari has released...— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2019
So I'm hiding in the bushes
Catch me if you can in cinemas Worldwide pic.twitter.com/xH0A7YwuXr
March 22, 2019
But this isn't the only meme that Twitter came up with.
After wearing ghillie suit in sahnok #PUBG pic.twitter.com/2lwaHiYBaa— Ananya ( CSK ❤) (@whoisshe97) March 22, 2019
Crush: I love nature.— चोकीदार डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) March 22, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/cjGyrg4k1V
Me when relatives come to house. https://t.co/Zj47HNOHQm— वरूण राय (@varunvrai) March 22, 2019
Brown girl: *wears shorts*— PooraPahaadi (@SandeshRayal) March 22, 2019
Neighbours : pic.twitter.com/MJ7W53moWx
Akshay Kumar doing the #13yearchallange pic.twitter.com/oFDh7t6RY0— Bade Chote (@badechote) March 22, 2019
Vegans, when they see someone actually enjoying their food: pic.twitter.com/l4vL43ewPY— Poonam Khatri (@poonamkhatri) March 22, 2019
Me when I spot someone I know. https://t.co/h8TMD4jMuJ— Akshay Rathod (@7thOtaku) March 22, 2019
