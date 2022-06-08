Akshay Kumar Says 'Samrat Prithviraj' Took 18 Years of Research, Netizens are Not Convinced

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj has been facing tough competition at the box office. It has been the talk of the town even before its release for various reasons. The competition, however, is not just confined to the box office, the movie has also received tough remarks on the internet from the netizens. Recently, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared a post claiming that the movie took a total of 18 years to make. “18 years of research, 2 years of VFX and 3 Covid-19 waves later…this day is finally here. It’s time to go to a big screen near you, #SamratPrithviraj IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets now,” the Bollywood actor tweeted. However, the netizens did not seem to believe this. A series of memes flooded Twitter after this post.

“18 years of research when everything presented in the movie is nothing more than fiction? Can someone sue this guy and the ‘researcher’,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “18 years of research only to show us that Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan eloped with his brother’s own daughter, while in reality it’s not true. Wooooowwww,” wrote another person. Here are a few reactions:

18 years of research for wrong/modified portray of history?

Public VERDICT milgaya sir.#Flop #SamratPrithviraj https://t.co/CNReCyv6m5 — Kenaz | کناز (@KENAZ19) June 7, 2022

The lead actress in this movie was 7 years old when you started your research Just saying! https://t.co/51UQ95wbs1 — FPL GOAT ⚽️ (@FPLGOAT7) June 7, 2022

Bro. You are good for comedy.

Never for history. https://t.co/PV26y2BU55 — Tathagat (@tathagat_Budha) June 8, 2022

18 years of research? This is how they rewrite history. Telling stories which didn’t even exist. No wonder why this movie is widely criticised inside India as well. But I’m still waiting for a word from Afghan diaspora. Or are they still enjoying Indian Bollywood crap? https://t.co/JMTvmJfy0Q pic.twitter.com/jn7teniZ3w — Salman Javed (@M_EssJay) June 5, 2022

AK thinking of Prithviraj Chauhan on the sets of Hera pheri. https://t.co/7aXOWihVlU pic.twitter.com/3rN1g0LHc8 — C̶h̶i̶k̶o̶o̶ ➐ (@tweeterrant) June 3, 2022

As reported by Pinkvilla, Samrat Prithviraj earned somewhere between Rs 4.85 crore and 5.15 crore on Monday. The entertainment portal also claims that with such a dip on its first Monday, the Akshay Kumar starrer is likely to reach Rs 60 crore mark as its week one collection. Samrat Prithviraj had previously earned Rs 10.70 crore, Rs 12.60 crore and Rs 16.10 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Samrat Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles. It s the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. In the film, Akshay is seen playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi is seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta. The film was declared tax-free in a few states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

