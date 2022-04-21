CHANGE LANGUAGE
Akshay Kumar Says Sorry for Joining Tobacco Brand, Twitter Responds with Memes
2-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar Says Sorry for Joining Tobacco Brand, Twitter Responds with Memes

Akshay apologised for joining the tobacco brand. (Credits: Twitter)

Akshay apologised for joining the tobacco brand. (Credits: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar joining Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in the 'Vimalverse' had earlier triggered a slew of memes on social media.

Buzz Staff

Akshay Kumar has stepped down as brand ambassador of the tobacco brand that he was set to endorse after uproar from his fans. In his apology note shared on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.” He added that the brand may continue to air the ads till the duration of the contract that is legally binding on the actor, but that in the future, he would try to be extremely “mindful” of his choices.

Akshay joining Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in the “Vimalverse” had triggered a slew of memes on social media. An old video also started going viral where Akshay emphatically said that endorsing gutkha and related products is “galat kaam” and that his Bollywood colleagues should not be doing it, adding that he would never do it himself. He was responding to a journalist’s question on the same at an event.

Akshay was the latest Bollywood star after Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan to join Vimal promos for their cardamom products. Vimal also sells tobacco products. Akshay’s decision to be associated with the brand was not well received by fans. The advertisement in question, showed Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn welcoming Akshay to the ‘Vimal universe’. It sees the trio strike the Vimal salute as they chewed on the elaichi (cardamom).

Buzz Staff

first published:April 21, 2022, 10:49 IST