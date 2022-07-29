Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty's Bizarre 'Statue' Scene From 'Sapoot' Has Stunned Twitter

A Bollywood action movie is filled with power-packed stunt sequences and polished combat scenes that sometimes demand moviegoers to leave any ounce of expectation or logic behind a credible plotline. For years, Indian audiences enjoyed watching scenes that utterly defy logic without questioning the storyline but as time changed, so did the taste of audiences.

Now, as cinemagoers look back in time, they have a good laugh at some of the bizarre content that was created back in the 90s. Recently, one such scene that caught the attention of netizens featured in the 1996 actioner Sapoot, starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The emotional scene in question sees the two superstars as brothers who are trying to save the life of their sister. When she falls from a tall building, they try to rescue her by holding her hands. Unfortunately, her hands slip from their grasp, and the two brothers had to watch her fall off the building.

With no resort left for rescue, both Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty shout “statue.”, a game that the siblings played since childhood, but in the real world that doesn’t stop or avert the disaster. In the end, the sister dies on the ground after the deadly fall. The creator of the film aimed at evoking emotions by using the game that was dear to the siblings, however, it now appears as a laughing stock to the netizens.

A Twitter user namely Gina Kholkar recently shared the logic-defying scene on the micro-blogging site and it viral in no time. Watch the clip here:

The viral clip has garnered a thunderous response by netizens, while some made fun of it, many also defended the movie scene. A user wrote, “For a moment I expected ‘statue’ spell will work.”

Another added, “We actually had to endure this nonsense.”

A Twitter user also took a sly dig at the scene and suggested an alternative word that might have helped them save their sibling. The user said, “They should have tried ‘pause’, maybe. I am sure she took the statue thing a little more literally given that she was clearly under distress and hence may have misconstrued.”

Meanwhile, an ardent fan also defended the clip saying, “I didn’t watch this movie. But, it seems these siblings used to play the statue game when they were kids. As a last resort, they had no choice but to utter this word when there were no hopes. It’s mere emotional, not logical. The criticism is harsh, without understanding context.”

Check out a few more responses to the viral movie scene below:

The viral video has garnered over one thousand likes on Twitter. Talking about Sapoot, the plot of the film revolves around the life of two brothers (played by Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty) who are left heartbroken after the heinous murder of their father. To avenge the brutal assassination, they plan to bring down the deadly gangster who’s responsible for their father’s demise.

