Akshay Kumar Reveals He Never Wrestled The Undertaker But 90s Bollywood Fans Aren't Buying it

Khiladi Kumar aka Akshay Kumar on Sunday took 90s Bollywood fans down the memory lane after the star shared a meme depicting that he was one of the rare ones to have “defeated" the legendary wrestler The Undertaker. “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!" Kumar wrote in his tweet before adding a little trivia. “A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film."

For those who need some context here, Kumar had fought The Undertaker’s (Mark William Calaway) lookalike in 1996’s “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi" that also starred Rekha and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. Since then the wrestling sequence from the Bollywood movie has become one of the highlights in Kumar’s long list of action-packed movies.

A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film pic.twitter.com/w7J5z3QGBQ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2021

But will the OG WWF fans believe this? Not really.

Hum toh manege hi nahi ❤️ https://t.co/WpHY1LxmsP— ֆaռӄʏ (@Dont__Mess) June 13, 2021

Aaj pardafaash kar hi diya https://t.co/A2hBwBYmqA— Parth Darji (@parthdarjii) June 13, 2021

90s kid won't believe that https://t.co/2fihbsT0jj— 'god of mischief' stan (@nrcexe) June 13, 2021

And I thought it was Undertaker and after that event I became your fan sir https://t.co/kufgyAnSHW— M.Abinash Achary (@abinash_achary) June 13, 2021

Earlier this year during CNN News18’s Mission Paani event, Kumar, the brand ambassador of the event, shared an anecdote about how water became his savour in the 90s.

“Water is my saviour," he recalled the time in the 90s, when he suffered a slip-disc after lifting “The Undertaker." The injury left Kumar incapacitant to run. After a year of treatment, a doctor suggested hydro-therapy where Kumar was asked to run and exercise in water. Kumar got better and he continues to this date to work out in the water. Kumar went on to advocate using water bodies to exercise.

“We need to pledge to save water as there is nothing greater than water," Kumar said while launching the eight-hour Waterthon.

