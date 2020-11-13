'Akshay Kumar to Launch Quitter': Desi Netizens Start Meme Fest as India Warns Twitter Over Leh Map Error

After Twitter was served with a legal notice asking it to explain its action of showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of a separate Union Territory earlier this week, the micro-blogging site replied saying it has effectively responded to the notice and is also expected to share latest updates. Twitter has also sought time till November end to resolve the issue.

The government, while shooting across a tough notice to the social media platform, said the move was a "deliberate attempt by Twitter to undermine the will of sovereign parliament of India which had declared Ladakh as a Union Territory with its headquarters in Leh". The government had also warned the platform of legal consequences. The Jack-Dorsey-headed social media giant also faces suspension if it fails to address the issue reasonably.

Now in the midst of all this seriousness of Leh's geographical position amidst the backdrop of a border conflict with India- China, Twitter users turned the entire scenario into a meme fest. Check out a few hilarious ones:

#TwitterBanTwitter to be banned in India People with suspended id pic.twitter.com/QNwDObEjfb— KitKat (@_priyanshiiii__) November 12, 2020

Taking a dig at Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, one user commented how the actor is going to soon start a new social media platform 'Quitter'.

People are trending #TwitterBan on twitter to ban twitterMeanwhile Twitter : pic.twitter.com/87DoqvKIda — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 12, 2020

#TwitterBan is trendingMe Who just Joined a Paid Tweet,Rt Group ... pic.twitter.com/dVCYYkpBlW — (@VIpIN_YaDaV_) November 12, 2020

Twitter users after sharing their Insta id, Whatsapp no. with everyone rn#TwitterBan pic.twitter.com/YlL6eKgElj — Sarcastic Chokro (@sarcasticchokro) November 12, 2020

The ones who thrive on social media, and on their followers, this meme summed up their feelings.

Earlier, Twitter had shown Leh as part of China, prompting angry response from India's side, following which Twitter had made the required changes but the map wasn't corrected to show Leh under the Union Territory of Ladakh.