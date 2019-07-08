Akshay Kumar Trolled for Promoting BMC on Twitter Despite Having Canadian Passport

Actor Akshay Kumar, who holds a Canadian citizenship, tweeted on Sunday saying Mumbai's municipal body would accept suggestions and grievances on their micro blogging site. The BMC or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had earlier last month re-activated their Twitter handle prior to the onset of Mumbai monsoon, which usually sees the city go into a standstill.

Taking to Twitter, the Khiladi of Bollywood wrote, "The BMC is now on twitter as @mybmc, you can now tweet your suggestions/grievances to BMC directly and get them addressed.

Try it now to make your voice heard directly."

BMC responded to Kumar's tweet, thanking him for making efforts to promote BMC's civic operations.

Thank you Mr @akshaykumar for helping us bring maximum Mumbaikars together on this medium to take up the #CollectiveResponsibility of keeping our city at its best. We look forward to effectively addressing people’s grievances & also sensitising them of the role they can play — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 6, 2019

However, despite, BMC replying to Kumar's tweet, thanking him for spreading the news, netizens were not to happy with Akshay Kumar. They found it ironic that the actor who holds a Canadian passport would share a Tweet promoting BMC instead of criticising it for its lax response and inability to prevent damage to life and property due to rain. Many used derogatory language to address him and mock him over his Canadian citizenship.

Why should a Canadian give advice to IndiansWhen whole Mumbai is flooding n water logging,a Canadian shifted to holiday,rather than staying here n helping mumbaikars,u shifted for good holidayInsaniyat hai ❓Many helpless r also among Ur fans ❓Atleast help them... — indian by heart 💓 💯% (@indianlove1947) July 7, 2019

Tweet Ke Niche Surgical Strike Chal Raha Hai 🔥 🔥🔥😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Eyq6Sde977 — N I T I N (@SuperADianNitin) July 6, 2019

toothpaste mein desh ki mitti hai, handwash mein desh ki suraksha hai, saabun mein deshbhakti ka jhaag hai..lekin passport mein desh ki naagrikta nahi hai. Ye kaisa deshprem hai. Canadian pic.twitter.com/PmAIDbMDuI — 🇮🇳 (@BeingPratik_) July 6, 2019

Incidentally, the entire row over Akshay Kumar’s citizenship gained traction after he did not vote in Mumbai on April 29 during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.