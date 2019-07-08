Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Akshay Kumar Trolled for Promoting BMC on Twitter Despite Having Canadian Passport

Many found it ironic that Akshay Kumar, who holds a Canadian passport, would promote BMC instead of criticising it for its lax response and inability to prevent damage to life and property due to rain.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Trolled for Promoting BMC on Twitter Despite Having Canadian Passport
Image credit: Twitter
Actor Akshay Kumar, who holds a Canadian citizenship, tweeted on Sunday saying Mumbai's municipal body would accept suggestions and grievances on their micro blogging site. The BMC or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had earlier last month re-activated their Twitter handle prior to the onset of Mumbai monsoon, which usually sees the city go into a standstill.

Taking to Twitter, the Khiladi of Bollywood wrote, "The BMC is now on twitter as @mybmc, you can now tweet your suggestions/grievances to BMC directly and get them addressed.

Try it now to make your voice heard directly."

BMC responded to Kumar's tweet, thanking him for making efforts to promote BMC's civic operations.

However, despite, BMC replying to Kumar's tweet, thanking him for spreading the news, netizens were not to happy with Akshay Kumar. They found it ironic that the actor who holds a Canadian passport would share a Tweet promoting BMC instead of criticising it for its lax response and inability to prevent damage to life and property due to rain. Many used derogatory language to address him and mock him over his Canadian citizenship.

Incidentally, the entire row over Akshay Kumar’s citizenship gained traction after he did not vote in Mumbai on April 29 during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

