Akshay Kumar's Expressions in 'Prithviraj' Trailer are Reminding Twitter of 'Housefull'

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ trailer has dropped but fans have had a curious observation. Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar, is all set to release on June 3, and the trailer of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial revealed glimpses of the epic love story of Prithviraj (played by Akshay) and Samyukta (played by Manushi), as well as the patriotic values that motivated the king. However, many Twitter users seemed to be of the opinion that Akshay still seemed to be in the character of Bala from Housefull 4, especially in one particular battle sequence from the trailer.

Watching Housefull 4. Akshay Kumar as Bala is too good. pic.twitter.com/u3BCGSJcLO— (@samidsiddiqi91) May 10, 2022

it legit looks like Akshay Kumar juggled between the sets of Prithviraj and Housefull 4.Add hair to Bala look and it would be tough to differentiate. pic.twitter.com/bHFDnQlscr — sohom ᱬ (@AwaaraHoon) November 15, 2021

After seeing this cringe expression… It reminds me of Bala bala bala shaitaan ka saala #PrithvirajTrailer #AkshayKumar #ManushiChillar pic.twitter.com/m0aORG5qHH— मिस्टर डोलांड ट्रंप (@BihariChromosom) May 10, 2022

This is a scene of @akshaykumar from the trailer of #Prithviraj. Lagta hain ye "Bala" ke nashe se ab tak nikal nahi paaye But I still have high hopes from the director of the movie Dr Chadraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the famous 1991 TV serial Chanakya. pic.twitter.com/vi3KczKe1u — (@RamooJe) May 10, 2022

However, many Twitter users also pointed out that the scene was paused at inopportune moments and that such an expression was nothing out of the ordinary for someone acting out a battle sequence.

Nothing wrong in this picture.Just try filming yourself with mobile in fighting situation. Your face muscles will show such expression or even worst. Will you concentrate on fight or will you focus on face expression ?#Prithviraj #AkshayKumar bala pic.twitter.com/S8ZQliEAy6 — M A S A L U ️ (@YourMasalu) May 10, 2022

Can anybody show me ideal picture in fighting situation ??Those who are trolling Akshay Kumar pic with Bala ,Should show me expression of their favt in fighting situation. pic.twitter.com/2p6r8p9z6Q — M A S A L U ️ (@YourMasalu) May 10, 2022

At the trailer launch, Akshay said that he wants the story of Prithviraj Chauhan to reach the young generation because not many people know about such a great warrior. Elaborating on the same, Akshay said, “I have been working in the industry for thirty years and I have to say that I haven’t seen a historical film of this scale in my career spanning three decades. I felt a sense of accomplishment after portraying the character of such a great man, I would like to thank my director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and producer Aditya Chopra."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.