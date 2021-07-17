Akshay Kumar's 'Dhadkan' in English Dubbing Goes Viral, Leaves Desis in Splits

A Twitter user shared the Hindi-dubbed version of a scene from Akshay Kumar‘s film ‘Dhadkan’ and it has left social media in splits.

‘Dhadkan’, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, came out in 2000 and also stars Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary and Parmeet Sethi. The scene in question, which has gone viral, features Kumar, Shetty and some hilariously stilted dialogue. Instead of the Hindi words ‘ma’ and ‘bahu’, the dubbed version uses their English counterparts like mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, making for some awkward-sounding interactions. The viral video has over 93,000 views as of now.

“So apparently there is an English-dubbed version of Dhadkan and I am deceased,” wrote the Twitter user who shared the scene.

So apparently there is an English dubbed version of Dhadkan and I am deceased 😭😭😭😅😅😅😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K5fY2ESTe9— Richa 🦦 (@RichAhhhhhhhhhh) July 13, 2021

The post led to a deluge of memes and jokes being made at the expense of the scene. Some called it “pathetic", while others quoted lines from the scene to poke fun at it.

A Twitter user shared another scene, this one featuring Suniel Shetty along with Shilpa Shetty, saying similarly dubbed dialogues.

That gave way to some more hilariously translated lines.

‘Dhadkan’ is a romantic drama centred around a love triangle of sorts, involving the characters called Anjali, Dev and Ram, played by Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar respectively. The film is said to be inspired by the classic ‘Wuthering Heights’.

Last year, Suniel Shetty said that he hoped to see a sequel to his 2000 hit film Dhadkan and even has a cast of actors in his mind. He wanted the three lead actors’ kids for the sequel.

Suniel wanted to see his son Ahan, Shilpa’s daughter and Akshay’s son Aarav in the lead in Dhadkan 2. In an interview, he said, “Hopefully, Dharmesh Darshan and Venus will produce ‘Dhadkan2’ with my son Ahan Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s son and now also with Shilpa Shetty’s daughter (laughs). In the sequel, Ahan will get the heroine as in ‘Dhadkan’, Shilpa left me for Akshay. However, her daughter is very cute and too small now.”

While a sequel of Dhadkan was in the works earlier, it was later canned by the producers.

