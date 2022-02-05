Akshay Kumar's 'Kill Yourself' Statement in Video Advocating Fitness Draws Flak

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is receiving flak on social media for a poorly phrased message in a video promoting exercise and fitness. Although the video is clearly well-intentioned, the wording chosen by Akshay is being criticised by many on social media who found it insensitive and triggering.

The rest of this article may be triggering to some.

Akshay’s controversial statement that has been picked up by Twitter users approximately translates to, “A person who cannot give one hour to his own body from the twenty-four hours in a day is better off dead… kill yourself." The “kill yourself" part is spoken in English and has caused some outrage on social media. While it drew flak, some were of the opinion that the video had been taken out of context. In a longer version of the video, also shared by a Twitter user, the actor can be heard urging people to take fitness seriously. He says one could participate in crossfit; if not that, one could walk. He adds, “agar kuch nahi karoge, toh maroge" (“if you do nothing, you’re sure to die").

Here’s the controversial bit of the video.

The following is the longer version.

He is simply saying….If you don't have time for gym or workout… Just walkAgar ye bhi nhi kar sakte to tumhara marna hi thik hai 😂Nibbas… https://t.co/o1uqNKfIUz pic.twitter.com/9m0UzMc7Be— Chirag (@Chirag47448107) February 4, 2022

Here’s what people have had to say, ranging from criticism to memes.

“I find this video by @akshaykumar highly problematic. How can a ‘celebrity’ be so callous in his public demeanor?" wrote a Twitter user.

I find this video by @akshaykumar highly problematic. How can a 'celebrity' be so callous in his public demeanor ? https://t.co/fUR7Lktc02— Sanjukta Choudhury (@SanjuktaChoudh5) February 4, 2022

“This is very triggering to those who are stuck with heavy work and care routines and no choice. Classist and gender insensitive," wrote another.

This is very triggering to those who are stuck with heavy work and care routines and no choice. Classist and gender insensitive.— Cynthia Stephen (@cynstepin) February 3, 2022

“It’s not about hating dude. No one is hating. Everyone is just kinda shocked at the escalation of tone and the irony that those who can’t give time to health should die," another said.

It's not about hating dude. No one is hating. Everyone is just kinda shocked at the escalation of tone and the irony that those who can't give time to health should die— Siddhant (@sid_the_ant_) February 3, 2022

One Twitter user defended Akshay’s message, writing, “Obesity Cardiovascular diseases Gastric problems are all so common in Western countries & now gripping India too.. If he is saying to take one hour for you body what is wrong in it?? The way he said is just a way of saying..why to take it in a spooky sense (sic)."

Obesity Cardiovascular diseases Gastric problems are all so common in Western countries & now gripping India too.. If he is saying to take one hour for you body what is wrong in it ?? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️The way he said is just a way of saying..why to take it in a spooky sense 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/dpcYZFC1Dn — Saurabh (@Saurabh_akkkian) February 3, 2022

Akshay Kumar was last seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

